North Douglas Warrior Baseball's shop

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We gather the freshest greens from the Pacific Northwest. Starting with a Noble Fir base, we add generous clusters of Berried Juniper, Splashes of Incense Cedar, and adorn with
Ponderosa Pine Cones. A wonderful welcome to greet your holiday guest. Wreath finished outside diameter 22-24".
We gather the freshest greens from the Pacific Northwest. Starting with a Noble Fir base, we add generous clusters of Berried Juniper, Splashes of Incense Cedar. A wonderful welcome to greet your holiday guest. Wreath finished outside diameter 22-24".
Our novelty shaped Wreaths, uses high quality fresh greens, harvested in the Northwest. Noble Fir and Incense Cedar are the base of the wreath with accents of juniper and incense cedar. Approximately 28” in length.
Our novelty shaped Wreaths, uses high quality fresh greens, harvested in the Northwest. Noble Fir and Incense Cedar are the base of the wreath with accents of juniper and incense cedar. Approximately 28” in length.
Fresh boughs of Noble Fir harvested from the Northwest assembled in a diamond like shape. Accents of Incense Cedar, Clusters of Central Oregon Juniper, Western Red Cedar, and
Ponderosa Pine Cones, make this ensemble complete. This Swag is a beautiful variation of the traditional wreath.
Finished size 15-18".
Luscious fresh Mistletoe to hang from your door way. Tied with a red bow. 1-2 sprigs.
Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door.
Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door.
Boughs of Oregon's fragrant and lace like textured Western Red Cedar are gathered in the forest and hand-tied to create a rope of green. These luscious boughs will cascade beautifully from your balcony, banister, mantle or frame your door.
Starting with a Noble Fir base, we add generous clusters of Berried Juniper, artificial Poinsettias, Splashes of Incense Cedar, Waterproof Berries, adorned with Ponderosa Pine Cones and Ting Ting.
Comes in a 4”x6” Burlap bag Filled with seeds and Grains to feed hungry Reindeer on their long journey.
Any leftover will be cleaned up by birds in the days to follow. Each bag comes with poetic instructions.
Weight varies.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!