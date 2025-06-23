North East Sports Boosters Membership Application

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
Voting privileges at Booster meeting and eligibility for senior athletes to apply for annual scholarship. Good from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Extend your individual membership to other members of your household that are 18 years and older. Voting privileges are included. Good from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.
No expiration
You have the option to donate toward the cost of the senior banners produced by the North East Sports Boosters for Fall, Winter, and Spring senior athletes.
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