A soccer ball and pickleball paddles rest on a court in the foreground, with a soccer goal and pickleball net visible in the background, all under festive bunting for a grand opening event.

Hosted by

Valley Ranch Islamic Center

About this event

Sponsor VRIC North Field Opening

9940 W Valley Ranch Pkwy

Irving, TX 75063, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition as a sponsor

Sponsor Recognition:

• Featured as the Presenting Sponsor of the North Field Opening

• Prominent logo placement on the official event flyer

• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor during event announcements

• Opportunity for a representative to participate in a featured presentation during the event program

• One vendor booth

Community Sponsor
$1,000

Support the North Field Opening while increasing your organization's visibility within the VRIC community.

Sponsor Recognition:

• Logo placement on the official event flyer

• Recognition during the event program

• One vendor booth

Supporting Sponsor
$500

Show your support for the North Field Opening while engaging with VRIC families and community members.

Sponsor Recognition:

• Business Name on the official event flyer

• One vendor booth

Add a donation for Valley Ranch Islamic Center

$

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