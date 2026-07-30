Sponsor VRIC North Field Opening

About this event
As the Presenting Sponsor, your organization will receive premier recognition as a sponsor
Sponsor Recognition:
• Featured as the Presenting Sponsor of the North Field Opening
• Prominent logo placement on the official event flyer
• Recognition as the Presenting Sponsor during event announcements
• Opportunity for a representative to participate in a featured presentation during the event program
• One vendor booth
Support the North Field Opening while increasing your organization's visibility within the VRIC community.
Sponsor Recognition:
• Logo placement on the official event flyer
• Recognition during the event program
• One vendor booth
Show your support for the North Field Opening while engaging with VRIC families and community members.
Sponsor Recognition:
• Business Name on the official event flyer
• One vendor booth
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!