North FORZA Bubble Bash Dash Auction

Starting bid
Treat your family to a weekend packed with creativity, discovery, sports excitement, and delicious dining! This Ultimate Kids Fun Weekend Out is the perfect bundle for making unforgettable memories together — full of colorful adventures, hands-on learning, hometown baseball fun, and tasty rewards along the way.
Whether your kids love art, space, or cheering on a ballgame, this package delivers excitement from start to finish!
Perfect for families, birthdays, or surprise outings — this package delivers big smiles, creative play, exciting attractions, and unforgettable memories.
Good luck bidding!
Starting bid
Treat your family to a day full of excitement, great food, and special extras with this incredible experience bundle!
Four Tickets to Zoo Miami
Explore amazing wildlife from around the world and enjoy one of Florida’s favorite family destinations—perfect for animal lovers of all ages!
$25 FORZA AMEX Gift Card
Perfect for picking up must-have souvenirs, sweet treats, or little extras along the way.
$50 Gift Card to Miller’s Ale House
Wind down after your adventure with a delicious meal in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
Four Kids Meal Passes to Applebee’s
Keep the kids smiling with meals they’ll love—making this package an even better value!
This package is ideal for families looking to create memories, enjoy great food, and experience an unforgettable day out together. Bid now and make it yours!
Starting bid
Get ready for an action-packed experience that combines live sports, fitness, food, and family fun — all wrapped into one incredible auction basket!
Cheer on the hometown heroes with four tickets to a Tampa Bay Rowdies home game and four tickets to a Bradenton Marauders home game — perfect for sports lovers of all ages.
Balance the excitement with wellness thanks to three 1-day passes to Crunch Fitness, then keep the fun rolling with four day passes to PopStroke Sarasota, where mini golf meets modern entertainment.
When it’s time to refuel, enjoy:
Whether you’re planning family outings, date nights, or weekend adventures, this basket delivers something for everyone — sports, smiles, and memories waiting to be made.
Bid big and score even bigger!
Starting bid
Date Night Package — Dinner, Drinks & a Show!
Treat yourself (and someone special) to an unforgettable evening out with this perfectly curated Date Night Package!
Start your night with two tickets to a Manatee Players production, where live local theater sets the stage for a memorable experience. Then toast to the evening with $50 to Good Liquid Brewing Co., a favorite spot for craft drinks and relaxed vibes. Top it all off with a $25 FORZA AMEX gift card to add even more fun and flexibility to your night.
Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone who loves great entertainment and great company — this package makes planning a special night out effortless.
Bid now and turn any evening into a night to remember!
Starting bid
Ultimate Creative Kids Art Cart – Fully Stocked & Ready for Fun!
Unleash imagination with this jam-packed rolling art cart, perfect for classrooms, playrooms, or at-home creativity! This sturdy, multi-tier cart comes completely loaded with a wide variety of high-quality arts, crafts, and hands-on activity supplies—everything kids need to create, explore, and play.
Included in this amazing bundle:
🖍️ Crayola construction paper & canvas panels
🖌️ Paint brushes and washable paints
🎨 Watercolors & classic Crayola markers
🧴 Elmer’s washable school glue (multiple bottles)
🟢 Play-Doh sets & accessories
🧲 Wooden magnet activity set
🟣 Dot art paints & clay
🧶 Pom-poms, beads, shells & assorted craft embellishments
🍭 Craft sticks and loose parts for building
…and so much more!
All supplies are neatly organized on a mobile rolling cart with storage bins, making cleanup easy and creativity accessible anywhere.
Perfect for:
✔️ Classrooms
✔️ Daycares
✔️ Homeschool families
✔️ Birthday or holiday gifts
✔️ Rainy-day fun stations
This is a fantastic all-in-one creative station that encourages fine motor skills, artistic expression, and hours of screen-free fun.
Don’t miss your chance to take home this incredible, ready-to-use art cart—bid now and spark creativity!
Starting bid
Bid on a Sweet Experience!
Get ready to chill with our exclusive Kona Ice Basket, valued at $250! This delightful basket is packed with everything you need to bring the fun of Kona Ice to your next gathering.
What’s Included:
Whether it's a birthday bash, a neighborhood block party, or a corporate event, this basket is your ticket to a memorable day. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in the ultimate Kona Ice experience!
Bid now and bring the flavor of summer to your next event!
Starting bid
Tee Off in Style!
Elevate your golfing game with this exclusive package from Buffalo Creek Golf Course, perfect for golf enthusiasts!
What's Included:
This package is an ideal way to enjoy a day out with friends or family, surrounded by stunning scenery and great company.
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic golf experience!
Worth $380
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of confidence and academic growth! This package includes four (4) one-hour private tutoring sessions focused on reading or writing, tailored to your student’s individual needs.
Whether your child needs support with phonics, fluency, comprehension, grammar, or written expression—or simply wants to strengthen existing skills—these personalized sessions provide targeted instruction in a supportive, encouraging environment.
What’s included:
Perfect for boosting literacy skills, building confidence, and helping students reach their full potential. Bid now and invest in your child’s success!
Starting bid
Pamper Yourself!
Indulge in relaxation with our luxurious Sun Tanner Spa Basket, designed to rejuvenate your mind and body!
What’s Included:
This basket is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life.
Bid now for a chance to indulge in some well-deserved pampering!
Starting bid
Dino Discovery Gift Bundle – Jurassic Fun Awaits!
Get ready for a roaring good time with this exciting dinosaur-themed gift set—perfect for young explorers and dino lovers alike!
This bundle includes a Jurassic World activity gift basket packed with fun essentials like a reusable water bottle, jumbo sidewalk chalk, stickers, and other prehistoric surprises—great for sparking imagination and outdoor play.
Also included is a National Geographic Giant Dino Egg Activity Kit, where kids can dig, discover, and learn as they uncover their own dinosaur inside a massive egg—an engaging hands-on STEM experience!
What’s included:
Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any dino-loving adventurer. Bid now and let the dino-mite fun begin!
Starting bid
Send your child on an unforgettable adventure with this Bayside Church Kids Camp Pass—a high-energy, faith-filled experience packed with games, worship, friendships, and meaningful lessons that kids love!
This exciting auction bundle doesn’t stop at camp admission. It also includes a thoughtfully curated basket with must-have camp gear:
Basket Includes:
Kid Camp is designed to help children grow in confidence, build lasting friendships, and deepen their faith—all while having an absolute blast. With the added camp essentials, your camper will be fully prepared to jump right into the fun.
Bid now for an experience your child will remember long after camp is over!
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! This one-of-a-kind experience allows your student step into leadership shoes as Principal for the Day with Ms. Fangmeier.
Your child will enjoy VIP treatment while helping make special decisions, visiting classrooms, and seeing what happens behind the scenes. From morning greetings to surprise shout-outs, this unforgettable day is all about confidence, responsibility, and school spirit!
Experience May Include:
Perfect for students who love leadership—or just want an extra-special day at school. Bid now for a memory that will last a lifetime!
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! This one-of-a-kind experience allows your student step into leadership shoes as Principal for the Day with Mrs. Robert's.
Your child will enjoy VIP treatment while helping make special decisions, visiting classrooms, and seeing what happens behind the scenes. From morning greetings to surprise shout-outs, this unforgettable day is all about confidence, responsibility, and school spirit!
Experience May Include:
Perfect for students who love leadership—or just want an extra-special day at school. Bid now for a memory that will last a lifetime!
Starting bid
Receptionist for the Day in Building 1 with Mrs. D! Your child has the chance to spend a day helping out like a real grown-up! They will get to answer phones, organize papers, greet guests, and assist with simple tasks that help the office run smoothly. It’s a fun and educational experience that teaches leadership, teamwork, and responsibility—all while having a memorable day of helping others. Bid now for your child to be the "Receptionist for a Day" and give them a unique opportunity to learn, lead, and have fun!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Ms. Bloom!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Ms. Bloom. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Weider!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Weider. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Kaliher!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Kaliher. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mr. Hambric!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mr. Hambric. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Mershon!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Mershon. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Stroschein!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Stroschein. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Robles!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Robles. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Ms. Varanelli!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Ms. Varanelli. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Barbaresi!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Barbaresi. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Coach Mulligan!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Mulligan. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Coach Hickson!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Hickson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Coach Johnson!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Johnson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Coach Angelo!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Angelo. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Goodson!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Goodson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Patel!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Patel. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Thornton!
Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Thornton. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.
Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to be the boss behind the scenes? Here’s your child’s chance to step into an important role and become Head of Maintenance for the Day!
The winning student will shadow our Mr. Kelvin and his maintenance team, help with age-appropriate tasks, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how our school stays safe, clean, and running smoothly. From checking supplies to helping with light duties and problem-solving around campus, this experience is both fun and educational.
What’s Included:
This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for curious kids who love to help, build, and lead. A great way to create lasting memories while celebrating the important work that keeps our school going!
Age-appropriate tasks only. Supervised at all times.
Starting bid
Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience! Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests hosted by the experts at Total Wine & More—a perfect outing for friends, family, coworkers, or a special celebration.
Your group will be guided through a curated tasting while learning about wine styles, regions, and flavor profiles in a fun, relaxed setting. Whether you’re a beginner or a budding connoisseur, this interactive class offers something for everyone.
Package Includes:
Ideal for birthdays, team gatherings, or a memorable night out. Bid now and toast to great company and great wine!
Starting bid
Transform your space with this fantastic painting package from Sherwin-Williams! Perfect for a home refresh or weekend DIY project, this bundle includes five (5) gallons of A-100 paint—a trusted, high-quality exterior/interior option known for its durability and beautiful finish.
To make your project even easier, you’ll also receive a complete basket of painting essentials, including brushes, rollers, and handy accessories—everything you need to get started right away.
Package Includes:
Whether you’re updating a room or tackling a larger project, this package delivers quality, convenience, and great value. Bid now and bring your vision to life—one brushstroke at a time!
Starting bid
Forge ahead with unstoppable strength and relentless energy! This powerful auction package includes four full cases of Resilient Viking Energy Drink—crafted for those who live with discipline, resilience, and fearless determination. Whether you’re powering through long days, workouts, or weekend adventures, this bundle keeps you energized and ready to conquer whatever comes next.
What it means to be a Resilient Viking:
Standing strong, pushing boundaries, and forging your own path with unwavering resilience and the heart of a Viking.
Flavors included:
Perfect for sharing with friends, stocking the office fridge, or keeping your home energy supply battle-ready. Bid now and fuel your inner Viking!
Starting bid
A Charming Pair of Etchings by Paul Geissler
We are excited to present a delightful pair of hand-tinted etchings by renowned German artist Paul Geissler (1881–1965), titled "Der Gemüsemann" (The Vegetable Seller) and "Gemüsefrau" (Vegetable Woman). This auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire these complementary works that beautifully capture the essence of Bavarian life.
1. "The Vegetable Seller" (Der Gemüsemann)
2. "Vegetable Woman" (Gemüsefrau)
Auction Details
Don’t miss the chance to own this exquisite duo that encapsulates the spirit of Bavarian tradition and artistry!
Starting bid
Exquisite Etchings of Rothenburg ob der Tauber
We are thrilled to present a captivating selection of hand-colored etchings that beautifully capture the charm of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany. This auction features works by two notable German artists, Hans Böhme and Ernst Geissendorfer, both renowned for their detailed depictions of this historic medieval town.
1. "Der Markusturm" (Markusturm Tower) by Hans Böhme
2. Framed Hand-Colored Etchings by Ernst Geissendorfer
Auction Details
Don’t miss the opportunity to own these exquisite representations of one of Germany’s most enchanting medieval towns.
Starting bid
This large personalized themed basket is a true treasure trove of luxury, craftsmanship, and heartfelt surprises. Perfect for the discerning bidder, it combines high-end accessories, handcrafted treasures, and everyday indulgences, making it an unforgettable gift or auction prize.
Inside, you'll find:
Please note: Little ladybug charms are sprinkled throughout the basket in honor of LadybirdOfAmber, adding a special and whimsical touch to this heartfelt collection.
Over $300 Value
Starting bid
Fresh flavor meets fabulous value in this deliciously delightful gift basket from Chicken Salad Chick!
Enjoy a basket filled with fun goodies and tasty treats — and the real showstopper: FREE Chicken Salad for an entire year! That means months of enjoying their famous made-from-scratch chicken salads, savory sides, and comforting Southern favorites.
Perfect for busy families, lunch dates, or anyone who loves fresh, flavorful meals, this basket is a must-have for food lovers and fans of easy, delicious dining.
Bid big — because a year of chicken salad is something to celebrate!
Starting bid
Bring warmth, laughter, and a little vino into your home with this charming kitchen-themed basket—perfect for wine lovers, home chefs, and hosts who believe good food and great friends go hand in hand!
This cozy collection includes:
Whether you’re hosting friends, gifting a fellow foodie, or treating yourself, this basket blends style, humor, and hospitality into one irresistible package.
Perfect for: housewarmings, date nights, dinner parties, or anyone who knows that great friends don’t stop at one glass.
Bid generously—this one’s meant to be shared!
Starting bid
Courtesy of Solara Garden Center
Bring vibrant color, texture, and tropical flair to your home or landscape with this beautiful assorted plant collection, perfect for Florida gardens, patios, or bright indoor spaces.
This thoughtfully curated set includes a mix of flowering favorites and lush foliage plants that provide year-round interest and easy care.
This Collection Includes:
Whether you’re refreshing your landscape, decorating a patio, or adding life to your indoor spaces, this diverse plant package offers something for everyone.
Perfect for plant lovers, new gardeners, or anyone wanting instant garden impact.
Starting bid
Date Night in Italy Basket
Transport your taste buds straight to Italy with this beautifully curated Date Night in Italy basket — perfect for a cozy evening in filled with rich flavors, sweet treats, and gourmet indulgence.
This delightful bundle is packed with everything you need to create an authentic Italian-inspired night at home. From savory pasta and marinara sauce to premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar, you’ll have the essentials for a delicious homemade meal. Add in hard salami, specialty cheeses, and crackers to build the perfect appetizer spread, then finish your evening with almond biscotti, Italian cookies, chocolates, and other sweet delights.
To make the experience even more special, this basket also includes wooden serving utensils and stylish entertaining pieces — ideal for plating your meal or setting up a charming charcuterie board.
Basket Highlights Include:
Whether you’re planning a romantic night in or a fun evening with friends, this basket brings la dolce vita right to your kitchen. Buon appetito!
Starting bid
Ultimate Beach Day Bundle
Get ready for sun, sand, and endless smiles with this Ultimate Beach Day Bundle—perfect for family fun, summer vacations, or spontaneous seaside adventures! Everything you need for a relaxing and entertaining day at the beach is packed into one incredible package.
This bundle includes:
Whether you’re planning a family beach day, poolside party, or summer staycation, this bundle has it all. Just add sunscreen and sunshine!
Bid high and make waves—this beach-ready bundle is the ultimate way to kick off summer fun!
Starting bid
Sweeten Your Valentine’s Day Basket
This charming Valentine’s basket is packed with cozy treats, tasty snacks, and a little extra luck—perfect for a romantic night in or a fun surprise for someone special!
What’s Inside:
Whether you’re planning a relaxed night at home, a sweet gift for a loved one, or just want to treat yourself, this basket brings together romance, comfort, and excitement all in one adorable package.
Perfect for: Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, date nights, or anyone who loves snacks, surprises, and a little sparkle of chance!
Starting bid
Ultimate Family Game Night Basket
Get ready for hours of fun, laughter, and friendly competition with this action-packed Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for families, classrooms, or weekend gatherings, this bundle brings together classic favorites, exciting challenges, and tasty treats for players of all ages.
This basket includes:
Whether you’re hosting a family night, playdate, or party, this ready-to-go basket has everything you need to unplug, play, and make memories together. A fantastic bundle for game lovers of all ages!
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate stay-in, snack-out experience! This cozy and crave-worthy basket has everything you need for a perfect movie night at home—sweet treats, salty snacks, comfy vibes, and dinner covered.
What’s Inside:
Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves a relaxed night in with great food and cozy comforts. Pop the popcorn, pour the root beer, order the pizza, and enjoy!
Starting bid
Strike gold with this irresistible bundle packed with sweet treats, lucky chances, and a touch of luxury! Perfect for St. Patrick’s Day—or anyone who believes a little luck goes a long way—this Pot of Gold Prize Package is overflowing with fun, flavor, and fabulous finds.
Photo Session with Prince Photography – Capture beautiful memories with a professional photo experience
750ml Bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon – Smooth, rich, and perfect for savoring or celebrating
Festive Gold Cauldron – A charming treasure chest to hold it all
McDonald’s Gift Card – A classic favorite for any day of the week
Publix Gift Card – Great for groceries, snacks, or special treats
Lottery Scratch-Offs – $10, $5, $2, and $1 tickets for multiple chances to win
Bags of Assorted Chocolate – Sweet surprises for every craving
Box of Lucky Charms – Because every pot of gold needs a little magic!
Whether you’re hoping for a lucky scratch-off, indulging in chocolatey treats, or planning a professional photo session, this package truly has something for everyone.
Estimated Value: Over $500
Bid now and let the luck of the Irish be yours!
Starting bid
Get It Fixed, Finished & Finally Checked Off Your List!
Say goodbye to those lingering to-dos and hello to peace of mind with three hours of professional handyman services from Noah’s Handyman Service of SWFL — a $300 value!
Whether it’s small home repairs, light installations, furniture assembly, painting touch-ups, or general maintenance, Noah brings the tools, skills, and know-how to get the job done right and efficiently.
Perfect for:
This is a practical, stress-saving package that every home can use — and one that keeps giving long after the auction ends! Value: $300 Includes: 3 hours of handyman labor
Bid smart and let a pro handle the hard stuff!
Starting bid
Gift Cards Galore Basket — Something for Everyone!
Can’t decide what you’re craving or where you want to go? This ultimate crowd-pleaser basket has you covered! Packed with popular dining favorites, flexible spending, and family fun, this bundle is perfect for busy weeknights, coffee runs, shopping trips, and a night at the ballpark.
This amazing basket includes:
Whether you’re fueling up with coffee, grabbing dinner on the go, stocking up at Costco, or enjoying a night out at the ballpark, this basket delivers maximum value and flexibility. Perfect for families, foodies, or anyone who loves options!
Bid big — this one truly has it all!
$350 Value
Starting bid
Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy 8th Grade Graduation
Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.
Why this is a must-have:
Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.
Starting bid
Four Extra Tickets for 8th Grade Graduation
Give family and friends the chance to be part of this unforgettable milestone! This auction item includes four (4) additional tickets to the 8th Grade Graduation ceremony, allowing more loved ones to be there to cheer, celebrate, and capture special memories as your graduate takes this important step forward.
Perfect for families with out-of-town guests, proud grandparents, or anyone who doesn’t want to miss a moment of this once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Bid with confidence and make graduation day even more meaningful by sharing it with those who matter most!
Starting bid
Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy 5th Grade Graduation
Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.
Why this is a must-have:
Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.
Starting bid
Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy Kindergarten Graduation
Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.
Why this is a must-have:
Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.
Starting bid
Front Row Seats — North River Charter Academy Kindergarten Graduation
Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at North River Charter Academy’s Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.
Why this is a must-have:
Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.
