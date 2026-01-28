North FORZA Bubble Bash Dash Auction

Ultimate Kids Weekend Out!

Treat your family to a weekend packed with creativity, discovery, sports excitement, and delicious dining! This Ultimate Kids Fun Weekend Out is the perfect bundle for making unforgettable memories together — full of colorful adventures, hands-on learning, hometown baseball fun, and tasty rewards along the way.

Whether your kids love art, space, or cheering on a ballgame, this package delivers excitement from start to finish!

Package Includes:

Four Tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando — Dive into a world of imagination with hands-on activities and colorful creations for artists of all ages.

Four Tickets to Kennedy Space Center — Explore real rockets, inspiring exhibits, and interactive experiences that make space come alive.

Four Tickets to a Bradenton Marauders Game — Enjoy classic family fun at the ballpark while cheering on the hometown team!

Four Applebee’s Kids Meal Passes at Applebee’s — Perfect for refueling between adventures.

$25 Gift Card to Ed’s Tavern — A great spot to relax and enjoy a meal after a fun-filled day.

$25 FORZA Visa Gift Card — Use it for souvenirs, snacks, or sweet treats along the way!

Perfect for families, birthdays, or surprise outings — this package delivers big smiles, creative play, exciting attractions, and unforgettable memories.

Good luck bidding!