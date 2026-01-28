North FORZA Bubble Bash Dash Auction

North River Charter Academy
Ultimate Kids Weekend Out item
Ultimate Kids Weekend Out
$100

Starting bid

Ultimate Kids Weekend Out!

Treat your family to a weekend packed with creativity, discovery, sports excitement, and delicious dining! This Ultimate Kids Fun Weekend Out is the perfect bundle for making unforgettable memories together — full of colorful adventures, hands-on learning, hometown baseball fun, and tasty rewards along the way.

Whether your kids love art, space, or cheering on a ballgame, this package delivers excitement from start to finish!

Package Includes:

  • Four Tickets to Crayola Experience Orlando — Dive into a world of imagination with hands-on activities and colorful creations for artists of all ages.
  • Four Tickets to Kennedy Space Center — Explore real rockets, inspiring exhibits, and interactive experiences that make space come alive.
  • Four Tickets to a Bradenton Marauders Game — Enjoy classic family fun at the ballpark while cheering on the hometown team!
  • Four Applebee’s Kids Meal Passes at Applebee’s — Perfect for refueling between adventures.
  • $25 Gift Card to Ed’s Tavern — A great spot to relax and enjoy a meal after a fun-filled day.
  • $25 FORZA Visa Gift Card — Use it for souvenirs, snacks, or sweet treats along the way!

Perfect for families, birthdays, or surprise outings — this package delivers big smiles, creative play, exciting attractions, and unforgettable memories.

Good luck bidding!

Family Fun Day Out — Miami Adventure Package! item
Family Fun Day Out — Miami Adventure Package!
$50

Starting bid

Family Fun Day Out — Miami Adventure Package!

Treat your family to a day full of excitement, great food, and special extras with this incredible experience bundle!

Four Tickets to Zoo Miami
Explore amazing wildlife from around the world and enjoy one of Florida’s favorite family destinations—perfect for animal lovers of all ages!

$25 FORZA AMEX Gift Card
Perfect for picking up must-have souvenirs, sweet treats, or little extras along the way.

$50 Gift Card to Miller’s Ale House
Wind down after your adventure with a delicious meal in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.

Four Kids Meal Passes to Applebee’s
Keep the kids smiling with meals they’ll love—making this package an even better value!


This package is ideal for families looking to create memories, enjoy great food, and experience an unforgettable day out together. Bid now and make it yours!

Ultimate Family Sports Package item
Ultimate Family Sports Package
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Family Sports & Fun Package!

Get ready for an action-packed experience that combines live sports, fitness, food, and family fun — all wrapped into one incredible auction basket!

Cheer on the hometown heroes with four tickets to a Tampa Bay Rowdies home game and four tickets to a Bradenton Marauders home game — perfect for sports lovers of all ages.

Balance the excitement with wellness thanks to three 1-day passes to Crunch Fitness, then keep the fun rolling with four day passes to PopStroke Sarasota, where mini golf meets modern entertainment.

When it’s time to refuel, enjoy:

  • A $25 gift card to Ed's Tavern
  • Four kids’ meals from Applebee's
  • Plus a $25 FORZA AMEX gift card to round out the package!

Whether you’re planning family outings, date nights, or weekend adventures, this basket delivers something for everyone — sports, smiles, and memories waiting to be made.

Bid big and score even bigger!

Date Night Package — Dinner, Drinks. & a Show! item
Date Night Package — Dinner, Drinks. & a Show!
$75

Starting bid

Date Night Package — Dinner, Drinks & a Show!

Treat yourself (and someone special) to an unforgettable evening out with this perfectly curated Date Night Package!


Start your night with two tickets to a Manatee Players production, where live local theater sets the stage for a memorable experience. Then toast to the evening with $50 to Good Liquid Brewing Co., a favorite spot for craft drinks and relaxed vibes. Top it all off with a $25 FORZA AMEX gift card to add even more fun and flexibility to your night.


Perfect for couples, friends, or anyone who loves great entertainment and great company — this package makes planning a special night out effortless.


Bid now and turn any evening into a night to remember!

Creative Kids Art Cart item
Creative Kids Art Cart
$75

Starting bid

Ultimate Creative Kids Art Cart – Fully Stocked & Ready for Fun!


Unleash imagination with this jam-packed rolling art cart, perfect for classrooms, playrooms, or at-home creativity! This sturdy, multi-tier cart comes completely loaded with a wide variety of high-quality arts, crafts, and hands-on activity supplies—everything kids need to create, explore, and play.


Included in this amazing bundle:


🖍️ Crayola construction paper & canvas panels

🖌️ Paint brushes and washable paints

🎨 Watercolors & classic Crayola markers

🧴 Elmer’s washable school glue (multiple bottles)

🟢 Play-Doh sets & accessories

🧲 Wooden magnet activity set

🟣 Dot art paints & clay

🧶 Pom-poms, beads, shells & assorted craft embellishments

🍭 Craft sticks and loose parts for building

…and so much more!


All supplies are neatly organized on a mobile rolling cart with storage bins, making cleanup easy and creativity accessible anywhere.


Perfect for:

✔️ Classrooms

✔️ Daycares

✔️ Homeschool families

✔️ Birthday or holiday gifts

✔️ Rainy-day fun stations


This is a fantastic all-in-one creative station that encourages fine motor skills, artistic expression, and hours of screen-free fun.


Don’t miss your chance to take home this incredible, ready-to-use art cart—bid now and spark creativity!

Kona Ice Basket item
Kona Ice Basket
$30

Starting bid

Bid on a Sweet Experience!

Get ready to chill with our exclusive Kona Ice Basket, valued at $250! This delightful basket is packed with everything you need to bring the fun of Kona Ice to your next gathering.

What’s Included:

  • A Variety of KONA Merch: Enjoy stylish and fun items that showcase your love for Kona Ice!
  • Certificate for 30 Free Kona Klassics: Treat your guests to a refreshing experience with 30 delicious Kona Klassics!
  • 30 Minutes of Serving Time: Perfect for private events, parties, or celebrations—let us bring the tropical vibes right to your doorstep!

Whether it's a birthday bash, a neighborhood block party, or a corporate event, this basket is your ticket to a memorable day. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in the ultimate Kona Ice experience!


Bid now and bring the flavor of summer to your next event!

Buffalo Creek Golf Experience item
Buffalo Creek Golf Experience
$100

Starting bid

Tee Off in Style!

Elevate your golfing game with this exclusive package from Buffalo Creek Golf Course, perfect for golf enthusiasts!

What's Included:

  • Golf for Four: Enjoy a round of golf for four players on the beautiful greens of Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
  • Golf Cart Included: Ride in comfort around the course with a complimentary golf cart.
  • Small Basket of Range Balls: Perfect your swing before hitting the course with a selection of range balls.
  • Medium Golf Shirt: Look sharp on the course with a stylish medium-sized golf shirt!

This package is an ideal way to enjoy a day out with friends or family, surrounded by stunning scenery and great company.

Don’t miss your chance to bid on this fantastic golf experience!


Worth $380

Four 60 Minute Tutoring Sessions item
Four 60 Minute Tutoring Sessions
$25

Starting bid

Four 60-Minute Tutoring Sessions – Reading or Writing Support

Give your child the gift of confidence and academic growth! This package includes four (4) one-hour private tutoring sessions focused on reading or writing, tailored to your student’s individual needs.


Whether your child needs support with phonics, fluency, comprehension, grammar, or written expression—or simply wants to strengthen existing skills—these personalized sessions provide targeted instruction in a supportive, encouraging environment.

What’s included:

  • Four 60-minute one-on-one tutoring sessions
  • Customized lessons based on your child’s goals and skill level
  • Support in reading or writing (your choice!)
  • Flexible scheduling

Perfect for boosting literacy skills, building confidence, and helping students reach their full potential. Bid now and invest in your child’s success!

Sun Tanner Spa Basket item
Sun Tanner Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Pamper Yourself!

Indulge in relaxation with our luxurious Sun Tanner Spa Basket, designed to rejuvenate your mind and body!

What’s Included:

  • $50 Gift Card to Sun Tanner Spa: Treat yourself or a loved one to a soothing spa treatment of your choice!
  • Spa Essentials: Enjoy a selection of relaxing spa items that enhance your self-care routine, including aromatic lotions, soothing scrubs, and more!

This basket is perfect for anyone looking to unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life.

Bid now for a chance to indulge in some well-deserved pampering!

Dino Discovery Gift Bundle – Jurassic Fun Awaits! item
Dino Discovery Gift Bundle – Jurassic Fun Awaits!
$15

Starting bid

Dino Discovery Gift Bundle – Jurassic Fun Awaits!

Get ready for a roaring good time with this exciting dinosaur-themed gift set—perfect for young explorers and dino lovers alike!


This bundle includes a Jurassic World activity gift basket packed with fun essentials like a reusable water bottle, jumbo sidewalk chalk, stickers, and other prehistoric surprises—great for sparking imagination and outdoor play.

Also included is a National Geographic Giant Dino Egg Activity Kit, where kids can dig, discover, and learn as they uncover their own dinosaur inside a massive egg—an engaging hands-on STEM experience!


What’s included:

  • Jurassic World activity gift basket (with water bottle, chalk, stickers & more)
  • National Geographic Giant Dino Egg Activity Kit
  • All beautifully packaged and ready to gift

Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any dino-loving adventurer. Bid now and let the dino-mite fun begin!

Bayside Church Kids Camp item
Bayside Church Kids Camp
$25

Starting bid

Send your child on an unforgettable adventure with this Bayside Church Kids Camp Pass—a high-energy, faith-filled experience packed with games, worship, friendships, and meaningful lessons that kids love!

This exciting auction bundle doesn’t stop at camp admission. It also includes a thoughtfully curated basket with must-have camp gear:

Basket Includes:

  • Kid Camp Pass
  • Bayside Camp Hat
  • Water Bottle
  • Student Bible

Kid Camp is designed to help children grow in confidence, build lasting friendships, and deepen their faith—all while having an absolute blast. With the added camp essentials, your camper will be fully prepared to jump right into the fun.

Bid now for an experience your child will remember long after camp is over!

Principal for the Day - NRCA with Ms. Fangmeier item
Principal for the Day - NRCA with Ms. Fangmeier
$25

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! This one-of-a-kind experience allows your student step into leadership shoes as Principal for the Day with Ms. Fangmeier.


Your child will enjoy VIP treatment while helping make special decisions, visiting classrooms, and seeing what happens behind the scenes. From morning greetings to surprise shout-outs, this unforgettable day is all about confidence, responsibility, and school spirit!

Experience May Include:

  • Helping with morning announcements
  • Classroom visits and high-fives with friends
  • Assisting Ms. Fangmeier with principal duties
  • Special recognition throughout the day
  • Bragging rights as “Principal”!

Perfect for students who love leadership—or just want an extra-special day at school. Bid now for a memory that will last a lifetime!

Principal for the Day - PCA with Mrs. Roberts item
Principal for the Day - PCA with Mrs. Roberts
$25

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! This one-of-a-kind experience allows your student step into leadership shoes as Principal for the Day with Mrs. Robert's.


Your child will enjoy VIP treatment while helping make special decisions, visiting classrooms, and seeing what happens behind the scenes. From morning greetings to surprise shout-outs, this unforgettable day is all about confidence, responsibility, and school spirit!

Experience May Include:

  • Helping with morning announcements
  • Classroom visits and high-fives with friends
  • Assisting Mrs. Roberts with principal duties
  • Special recognition throughout the day
  • Bragging rights as “Principal”!

Perfect for students who love leadership—or just want an extra-special day at school. Bid now for a memory that will last a lifetime!

Receptionist for the Day with Mrs. D! item
Receptionist for the Day with Mrs. D!
$25

Starting bid

Receptionist for the Day in Building 1 with Mrs. D! Your child has the chance to spend a day helping out like a real grown-up! They will get to answer phones, organize papers, greet guests, and assist with simple tasks that help the office run smoothly. It’s a fun and educational experience that teaches leadership, teamwork, and responsibility—all while having a memorable day of helping others. Bid now for your child to be the "Receptionist for a Day" and give them a unique opportunity to learn, lead, and have fun!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Ms. Bloom item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Ms. Bloom
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Ms. Bloom!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Ms. Bloom. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Weider item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Weider
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Weider!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Weider. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Kaliher item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Kaliher
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Kaliher!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Kaliher. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mr. Hambric item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mr. Hambric
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mr. Hambric!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mr. Hambric. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Mershon item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Mershon
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Mershon!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Mershon. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Stroschein item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Stroschein
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Stroschein!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Stroschein. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Robles item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Robles
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Robles!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Robles. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

NRCA Teacher for the Day with Ms. Varanelli item
NRCA Teacher for the Day with Ms. Varanelli
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Ms. Varanelli!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Ms. Varanelli. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Barbaresi item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Barbaresi
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Barbaresi!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Barbaresi. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Mulligan item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Mulligan
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Coach Mulligan!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Mulligan. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Hickson item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Hickson
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Coach Hickson!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Hickson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Johnson item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Johnson
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Coach Johnson!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Johnson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Angelo item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Coach Angelo
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Coach Angelo!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Coach Angelo. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Goodson item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Goodson
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Goodson!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Goodson. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Patel item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Patel
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Patel!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Patel. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Thornton item
PCA Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Thornton
$25

Starting bid

Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Thornton!

Ever wondered what it’s like to run the classroom? Here’s your chance! The winning student will step into the spotlight as Teacher for the Day with the amazing Mrs. Thornton. From helping lead lessons and assisting classmates to sitting in the teacher’s chair and enjoying special perks, this unforgettable experience is packed with fun, leadership, and lots of smiles.

Perfect for a confident kiddo who loves to shine—this is a school-day memory they’ll be talking about all year long!

Head of Maintenance for the Day with Mr. Kelvin item
Head of Maintenance for the Day with Mr. Kelvin
$25

Starting bid

Head of Maintenance for the Day with Mr. Kelvin

Ever wondered what it’s like to be the boss behind the scenes? Here’s your child’s chance to step into an important role and become Head of Maintenance for the Day!

The winning student will shadow our Mr. Kelvin and his maintenance team, help with age-appropriate tasks, and get a behind-the-scenes look at how our school stays safe, clean, and running smoothly. From checking supplies to helping with light duties and problem-solving around campus, this experience is both fun and educational.

What’s Included:

  • Official title of Head of Maintenance for the Day
  • Special badge or hat to wear on duty
  • Hands-on (kid-friendly) maintenance activities
  • Recognition and bragging rights for the day

This one-of-a-kind experience is perfect for curious kids who love to help, build, and lead. A great way to create lasting memories while celebrating the important work that keeps our school going!

Age-appropriate tasks only. Supervised at all times.

Total Wine and More Wine Class for 20 item
Total Wine and More Wine Class for 20
$100

Starting bid

Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience! Enjoy a private wine class for up to 20 guests hosted by the experts at Total Wine & More—a perfect outing for friends, family, coworkers, or a special celebration.

Your group will be guided through a curated tasting while learning about wine styles, regions, and flavor profiles in a fun, relaxed setting. Whether you’re a beginner or a budding connoisseur, this interactive class offers something for everyone.

Package Includes:

  • Private wine class for up to 20 people
  • Guided tasting led by knowledgeable instructors
  • Educational and entertaining experience
  • Approximate value: $600

Ideal for birthdays, team gatherings, or a memorable night out. Bid now and toast to great company and great wine!

Sherwin Williams Paint item
Sherwin Williams Paint
$25

Starting bid

Sherwin-Williams A-100 Paint Bundle + Pro Painting Accessories

Transform your space with this fantastic painting package from Sherwin-Williams! Perfect for a home refresh or weekend DIY project, this bundle includes five (5) gallons of A-100 paint—a trusted, high-quality exterior/interior option known for its durability and beautiful finish.

To make your project even easier, you’ll also receive a complete basket of painting essentials, including brushes, rollers, and handy accessories—everything you need to get started right away.

Package Includes:

  • Five gallons of Sherwin-Williams A-100 paint
  • Basket of brushes, rollers, and painting accessories
  • Ideal for home projects, accent walls, or touch-ups

Whether you’re updating a room or tackling a larger project, this package delivers quality, convenience, and great value. Bid now and bring your vision to life—one brushstroke at a time!

Four Cases of Resilient Viking Energy Drink — Awaken Your In item
Four Cases of Resilient Viking Energy Drink — Awaken Your In
$25

Starting bid

Forge ahead with unstoppable strength and relentless energy! This powerful auction package includes four full cases of Resilient Viking Energy Drink—crafted for those who live with discipline, resilience, and fearless determination. Whether you’re powering through long days, workouts, or weekend adventures, this bundle keeps you energized and ready to conquer whatever comes next.


What it means to be a Resilient Viking:
Standing strong, pushing boundaries, and forging your own path with unwavering resilience and the heart of a Viking.


Flavors included:

  • Original – A refreshing citrus classic that revitalizes and energizes
  • Blue Raz – A bold burst of vibrant blue raspberry in every sip
  • White Cherry – Intense, icy white cherry with a crisp, invigorating finish
  • Loki Cola – A playful cola twist that surprises your palate in the best way

Perfect for sharing with friends, stocking the office fridge, or keeping your home energy supply battle-ready. Bid now and fuel your inner Viking!

2 Hand-Painted Paintings by Paul Geissler with Custom Frames item
2 Hand-Painted Paintings by Paul Geissler with Custom Frames
$25

Starting bid

A Charming Pair of Etchings by Paul Geissler


We are excited to present a delightful pair of hand-tinted etchings by renowned German artist Paul Geissler (1881–1965), titled "Der Gemüsemann" (The Vegetable Seller) and "Gemüsefrau" (Vegetable Woman). This auction offers a unique opportunity to acquire these complementary works that beautifully capture the essence of Bavarian life.


1. "The Vegetable Seller" (Der Gemüsemann)

  • Artist: Paul Geissler 
  • Description: This etching features a man dressed in traditional Bavarian attire, surrounded by an array of produce at his feet. It reflects Geissler's signature style, characterized by intricate details and vibrant hand-tinting.
  • Signature: Typically signed in pencil by the artist, with titles available in both German and English.
  • Historical Context: Geissler was celebrated for his landscapes and city views, and this piece is part of a series that often pairs with "The Vegetable Woman."

2. "Vegetable Woman" (Gemüsefrau)

  • Artist: Paul Geissler 
  • Description: This hand-colored etching portrays an older woman holding a basket, filled with flowers and vegetables, showcasing the charm of rural life. The piece captures Geissler's ability to infuse character and warmth into his subjects.
  • Signature: Like its counterpart, this etching is also pencil-signed by Geissler.
  • Historical Context: As the companion to "Der Gemüsemann," this work further reflects the artist's exploration of everyday life, making it a perfect addition to any collection.

Auction Details

  • Condition: Both pieces are in excellent condition, showcasing the vibrant colors and fine details characteristic of Geissler’s work.
  • Provenance**: These etchings are a testament to early to mid-20th century German art and are highly sought after by collectors.

Don’t miss the chance to own this exquisite duo that encapsulates the spirit of Bavarian tradition and artistry!

Exquisite Etchings of Rothenburg ob der Tauber item
Exquisite Etchings of Rothenburg ob der Tauber
$25

Starting bid

Exquisite Etchings of Rothenburg ob der Tauber

We are thrilled to present a captivating selection of hand-colored etchings that beautifully capture the charm of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany. This auction features works by two notable German artists, Hans Böhme and Ernst Geissendorfer, both renowned for their detailed depictions of this historic medieval town.


1. "Der Markusturm" (Markusturm Tower) by Hans Böhme

  • Artist: Hans Böhme (1905–1982)
  • Description: This original hand-colored etching illustrates a picturesque streetscape featuring the iconic Markusturm Tower. Böhme's meticulous attention to detail brings the medieval architecture of Rothenburg to life.
  • Signature: The etching is typically signed and titled in pencil along the lower margin, affirming its authenticity.
  • Artistic Significance: Böhme is celebrated for his historical European cityscapes, making this piece a significant addition to any art collection.

2. Framed Hand-Colored Etchings by Ernst Geissendorfer

  • Artist: Ernst Geissendorfer (1908–1993)
  • Description: This collection includes several framed hand-colored etchings that depict various scenes from Rothenburg ob der Tauber. Known for his detailed work, Geissendorfer captures the essence of the town with vibrant colors and intricate details.
  • Signature: Each etching is typically signed, titled, and annotated in pencil as "Original Radierung" (original etching) at the bottom.
  • Creation Period: These artworks were produced between the 1950s and 1970s, reflecting the artistic movements of their time.
  • Collectibility**: Geissendorfer's works are regarded as collectible pieces of 20th-century landscape art, appealing to both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike.

Auction Details

  • Condition: All pieces are in excellent condition, showcasing the rich colors and fine craftsmanship characteristic of both artists.
  • Provenance: These etchings represent a unique glimpse into the historical and cultural heritage of Rothenburg ob der Tauber.

Don’t miss the opportunity to own these exquisite representations of one of Germany’s most enchanting medieval towns.

Lady Bird of Amber Boutique Basket item
Lady Bird of Amber Boutique Basket
$50

Starting bid

This large personalized themed basket is a true treasure trove of luxury, craftsmanship, and heartfelt surprises. Perfect for the discerning bidder, it combines high-end accessories, handcrafted treasures, and everyday indulgences, making it an unforgettable gift or auction prize.

Inside, you'll find:

  • Sparkling diamond earrings that add a touch of sophistication
  • A custom stationery sample from a talented local artist, perfect for personal or professional use
  • A luxury insulated tumbler, ideal for your favorite hot or cold beverages
  • A silk night mask for restful, luxurious sleep
  • Nourishing oatmeal soap and a silk hair tie for effortless elegance
  • A stunning bouquet of 100% real preserved roses, crafted through a unique process to maintain their vibrant beauty for over a year including in bouquet arrangement are handmade flowers to add a delicate, artistic touch
  • A cherished best friend picture frame, capturing memories and friendship
  • A vintage pearl necklace, timeless and elegant
  • A handmade coral seashell bracelet and a blue beaded handmade bracelet, both reflecting ocean-inspired beauty
  • Two handmade chalkboard magnets, perfect for notes and reminders
  • A stylish silver bracelet and a reusable Mother Earth shopping bag, combining fashion with eco-consciousness
  • The "2000 Questions About Me" book, inspiring meaningful conversations
  • A silk hair health treatment wrap for self-care
  • A gold beaded bear charm and key chain, adding whimsical charm
  • 100 tea lights and a Tyler Candle Company candle to create warm, inviting ambiance
  • A silver "fits-all" wrap ring for versatile style
  • A Madden Girl designer purse in a large size, paired with a cheetah print resort cover-up, one size fits all, for effortless chic

Please note: Little ladybug charms are sprinkled throughout the basket in honor of LadybirdOfAmber, adding a special and whimsical touch to this heartfelt collection.


Over $300 Value

Chicken Salad Chick item
Chicken Salad Chick
$50

Starting bid

Chicken Salad Chick Gift Basket — Plus FREE Salad for a Year!

Fresh flavor meets fabulous value in this deliciously delightful gift basket from Chicken Salad Chick!

Enjoy a basket filled with fun goodies and tasty treats — and the real showstopper: FREE Chicken Salad for an entire year! That means months of enjoying their famous made-from-scratch chicken salads, savory sides, and comforting Southern favorites.


Perfect for busy families, lunch dates, or anyone who loves fresh, flavorful meals, this basket is a must-have for food lovers and fans of easy, delicious dining.


Bid big — because a year of chicken salad is something to celebrate!

Vino & Kitchen Cheer Basket
$20

Starting bid

Vino & Kitchen Cheer Basket

Bring warmth, laughter, and a little vino into your home with this charming kitchen-themed basket—perfect for wine lovers, home chefs, and hosts who believe good food and great friends go hand in hand!

This cozy collection includes:

  • Two bottles of wine tucked inside a rustic Vino wine tote
  • Beautiful wooden cutting boards for serving, prepping, or displaying
  • Decorative kitchen signs & utensils with fun, heartfelt sayings like “Cook, Pray, Eat” and “This kitchen is seasoned with love”
  • A jar of sweet treats to snack on while sipping
  • Adorable chef décor and a witty wine quote sign to add personality to any kitchen or bar area

Whether you’re hosting friends, gifting a fellow foodie, or treating yourself, this basket blends style, humor, and hospitality into one irresistible package.

Perfect for: housewarmings, date nights, dinner parties, or anyone who knows that great friends don’t stop at one glass.

Bid generously—this one’s meant to be shared!

Solara Garden Center Tropical Garden Starter Collection
$25

Starting bid

Tropical Garden Starter Collection

Courtesy of Solara Garden Center

Bring vibrant color, texture, and tropical flair to your home or landscape with this beautiful assorted plant collection, perfect for Florida gardens, patios, or bright indoor spaces.

This thoughtfully curated set includes a mix of flowering favorites and lush foliage plants that provide year-round interest and easy care.

This Collection Includes:

  • Hibiscus Bush (Yellow), 3-gallon – Bright, sunny blooms that stand out
  • Hibiscus Bush ‘Fiesta’, 3-gallon – Bold, colorful flowers with tropical appeal
  • Bromeliad, 6-inch – Eye-catching foliage and unique form
  • Ti Plant ‘Auntie Lou’, 3-gallon – Striking red foliage for dramatic contrast
  • Canna ‘Cannasun’, 8-inch (2 plants) – Lush leaves and vibrant blooms
  • Powderpuff (Dwarf), 3-gallon – Soft, ornamental flowers that attract pollinators
  • Pothos ‘Marble Queen’, 6-inch – A classic trailing plant, ideal for indoor or outdoor spaces
  • Lavender ‘Phenomenal’, 1-gallon – Fragrant, hardy, and pollinator-friendly

Whether you’re refreshing your landscape, decorating a patio, or adding life to your indoor spaces, this diverse plant package offers something for everyone.

Perfect for plant lovers, new gardeners, or anyone wanting instant garden impact.

Date Night in Italy!
$40

Starting bid

Date Night in Italy Basket

Transport your taste buds straight to Italy with this beautifully curated Date Night in Italy basket — perfect for a cozy evening in filled with rich flavors, sweet treats, and gourmet indulgence.

This delightful bundle is packed with everything you need to create an authentic Italian-inspired night at home. From savory pasta and marinara sauce to premium olive oil and balsamic vinegar, you’ll have the essentials for a delicious homemade meal. Add in hard salami, specialty cheeses, and crackers to build the perfect appetizer spread, then finish your evening with almond biscotti, Italian cookies, chocolates, and other sweet delights.

To make the experience even more special, this basket also includes wooden serving utensils and stylish entertaining pieces — ideal for plating your meal or setting up a charming charcuterie board.


Basket Highlights Include:

  • Gourmet pasta & marinara sauce
  • Premium olive oil & balsamic vinegar
  • Hard salami, cheese, and crackers for charcuterie
  • Almond biscotti & Italian-style cookies
  • Chocolates and sweet treats
  • Wooden serving utensils & entertaining accessories

Whether you’re planning a romantic night in or a fun evening with friends, this basket brings la dolce vita right to your kitchen. Buon appetito!

Ultimate Beach Day Bundle item
Ultimate Beach Day Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Ultimate Beach Day Bundle

Get ready for sun, sand, and endless smiles with this Ultimate Beach Day Bundle—perfect for family fun, summer vacations, or spontaneous seaside adventures! Everything you need for a relaxing and entertaining day at the beach is packed into one incredible package.

This bundle includes:

  • Comfortable folding beach chairs for lounging in the sun
  • A soft beach mat for stretching out or picnicking
  • Beach umbrellas & floaties to keep cool and have fun in the water
  • Pool noodles for splashing and floating
  • Beach balls, paddle ball set, and sand toys for all-ages entertainment
  • A beach cart to easily haul your gear
  • Cooler with drinks & snacks to stay refreshed
  • Cozy towels & beach blanket for drying off or relaxing

Whether you’re planning a family beach day, poolside party, or summer staycation, this bundle has it all. Just add sunscreen and sunshine!

Bid high and make waves—this beach-ready bundle is the ultimate way to kick off summer fun!

Sweeten Your Valentine’s Day Basket item
Sweeten Your Valentine’s Day Basket
$35

Starting bid

Sweeten Your Valentine’s Day Basket


This charming Valentine’s basket is packed with cozy treats, tasty snacks, and a little extra luck—perfect for a romantic night in or a fun surprise for someone special!


What’s Inside:

  • Visa Gift Cards for a little shopping or date-night freedom
  • Gourmet popcorn & sweet snacks to share
  • Cozy candle & pampering goodies to set the mood
  • Valentine-themed treats and décor
  • Heart Shaped Necklace
  • Heart Tumbler and Glass
  • 6 pack of Root Beer
  • Lottery Tickets for a chance to turn love into luck!

Whether you’re planning a relaxed night at home, a sweet gift for a loved one, or just want to treat yourself, this basket brings together romance, comfort, and excitement all in one adorable package.

Perfect for: Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, date nights, or anyone who loves snacks, surprises, and a little sparkle of chance!

Ultimate Family Game Night Basket item
Ultimate Family Game Night Basket
$25

Starting bid

Ultimate Family Game Night Basket


Get ready for hours of fun, laughter, and friendly competition with this action-packed Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for families, classrooms, or weekend gatherings, this bundle brings together classic favorites, exciting challenges, and tasty treats for players of all ages.

This basket includes:

  • UNO card game
  • Two decks of Bicycle playing cards
  • Connect 4
  • Hungry Hungry Hippos
  • Monopoly (Star Wars edition)
  • Chutes and Ladders
  • Topgolf Gift Card
  • Guess In 10 Game
  • Assorted candy and snacks
  • “Game Night” reusable tub — perfect for storing games long after the fun begins!

Whether you’re hosting a family night, playdate, or party, this ready-to-go basket has everything you need to unplug, play, and make memories together. A fantastic bundle for game lovers of all ages!

Magic Movie Night item
Magic Movie Night
$50

Starting bid

Cozy Movie Night Basket

Get ready for the ultimate stay-in, snack-out experience! This cozy and crave-worthy basket has everything you need for a perfect movie night at home—sweet treats, salty snacks, comfy vibes, and dinner covered.

What’s Inside:

  • $100 Domino’s Gift Card – Dinner is handled!
  • $75 Publix Gift Card – Stock up on extra snacks or movie-night must-haves
  • A generous assortment of candy favorites
  • Popcorn + 4 red & white striped popcorn containers – just like the movies
  • Classic root beer for sipping
  • Cozy socks for extra comfort
  • A soft blanket to snuggle up and get comfy

Perfect for families, couples, or anyone who loves a relaxed night in with great food and cozy comforts. Pop the popcorn, pour the root beer, order the pizza, and enjoy!

Pot of Gold item
Pot of Gold
$100

Starting bid

Pot of Gold Prize Package

Strike gold with this irresistible bundle packed with sweet treats, lucky chances, and a touch of luxury! Perfect for St. Patrick’s Day—or anyone who believes a little luck goes a long way—this Pot of Gold Prize Package is overflowing with fun, flavor, and fabulous finds.

What’s Inside:

Photo Session with Prince Photography – Capture beautiful memories with a professional photo experience
750ml Bottle of Woodford Reserve Bourbon – Smooth, rich, and perfect for savoring or celebrating
Festive Gold Cauldron – A charming treasure chest to hold it all
McDonald’s Gift Card – A classic favorite for any day of the week
Publix Gift Card – Great for groceries, snacks, or special treats
Lottery Scratch-Offs – $10, $5, $2, and $1 tickets for multiple chances to win
Bags of Assorted Chocolate – Sweet surprises for every craving
Box of Lucky Charms – Because every pot of gold needs a little magic!

Whether you’re hoping for a lucky scratch-off, indulging in chocolatey treats, or planning a professional photo session, this package truly has something for everyone.

Estimated Value: Over $500
Bid now and let the luck of the Irish be yours!

3 Hours of Handyman Labor item
3 Hours of Handyman Labor
$50

Starting bid

Get It Fixed, Finished & Finally Checked Off Your List!

Say goodbye to those lingering to-dos and hello to peace of mind with three hours of professional handyman services from Noah’s Handyman Service of SWFL — a $300 value!

Whether it’s small home repairs, light installations, furniture assembly, painting touch-ups, or general maintenance, Noah brings the tools, skills, and know-how to get the job done right and efficiently.

Perfect for:

  • Busy homeowners
  • New homeowners
  • Rental property maintenance
  • Pre-sale or move-in projects

This is a practical, stress-saving package that every home can use — and one that keeps giving long after the auction ends! Value: $300 Includes: 3 hours of handyman labor

Bid smart and let a pro handle the hard stuff!

Gift Cards Galore item
Gift Cards Galore
$100

Starting bid

Gift Cards Galore Basket — Something for Everyone!

Can’t decide what you’re craving or where you want to go? This ultimate crowd-pleaser basket has you covered! Packed with popular dining favorites, flexible spending, and family fun, this bundle is perfect for busy weeknights, coffee runs, shopping trips, and a night at the ballpark.

This amazing basket includes:

  • $15 Panera Bread Gift Card
  • $15 Chick-fil-A Gift Card
  • $15 Starbucks Gift Card
  • $20 Chipotle Gift Card
  • Two $65 Costco Gift Cards (yes, TWO!)
  • Four Bradenton Marauders Tickets for a fun-filled game day
  • Two $25 FORZA Visa Gift Cards — spend them anywhere!

Whether you’re fueling up with coffee, grabbing dinner on the go, stocking up at Costco, or enjoying a night out at the ballpark, this basket delivers maximum value and flexibility. Perfect for families, foodies, or anyone who loves options!

Bid big — this one truly has it all!


$350 Value

Front Row Seats — PCA 8th Grade Graduation item
Front Row Seats — PCA 8th Grade Graduation
$50

Starting bid

Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy 8th Grade Graduation

Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s 8th Grade Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.

Why this is a must-have:

  • Unobstructed, up-close view of your graduate’s big day
  • Ideal for photos and videos without obstructions
  • Comfort and convenience during a once-in-a-lifetime event

Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.

Four Extra Tickets for PCA 8th Grade Graduation item
Four Extra Tickets for PCA 8th Grade Graduation
$100

Starting bid

Four Extra Tickets for 8th Grade Graduation

Give family and friends the chance to be part of this unforgettable milestone! This auction item includes four (4) additional tickets to the 8th Grade Graduation ceremony, allowing more loved ones to be there to cheer, celebrate, and capture special memories as your graduate takes this important step forward.

Perfect for families with out-of-town guests, proud grandparents, or anyone who doesn’t want to miss a moment of this once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Bid with confidence and make graduation day even more meaningful by sharing it with those who matter most!

Front Row Seats- PCA 5th Grade Graduation item
Front Row Seats- PCA 5th Grade Graduation
$50

Starting bid

Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy 5th Grade Graduation

Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s 5th Grade Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.

Why this is a must-have:

  • Unobstructed, up-close view of your graduate’s big day
  • Ideal for photos and videos without obstructions
  • Comfort and convenience during a once-in-a-lifetime event

Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.

Front Row Seats- PCA Kindergarten Graduation item
Front Row Seats- PCA Kindergarten Graduation
$50

Starting bid

Front Row Seats — Parrish Charter Academy Kindergarten Graduation

Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at Parrish Charter Academy’s Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.

Why this is a must-have:

  • Unobstructed, up-close view of your graduate’s big day
  • Ideal for photos and videos without obstructions
  • Comfort and convenience during a once-in-a-lifetime event

Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.

Front Row Seats- NRCA Kindergarten Graduation item
Front Row Seats- NRCA Kindergarten Graduation
$50

Starting bid

Front Row Seats — North River Charter Academy Kindergarten Graduation

Give yourself the best seat in the house for one of the most meaningful milestones of the school year. This exclusive auction item includes front row seating at North River Charter Academy’s Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, so you won’t miss a single proud smile, handshake, or memorable moment.

Why this is a must-have:

  • Unobstructed, up-close view of your graduate’s big day
  • Ideal for photos and videos without obstructions
  • Comfort and convenience during a once-in-a-lifetime event

Celebrate your student’s hard work and achievements from the very front, where every moment feels even more special. Bid high and make graduation day truly unforgettable.

