North Hardin High School Class of 2006: 20-Year Reunion

Your ticket is more than admission, it's your invitation to reconnect, reminisce, and celebrate 20 years of memories with the North Hardin High School Class of 2006.





Ticket holders will enjoy an evening filled with great food, music, laughter, and fellowship as we gather to catch up with classmates, honor our shared history, and create new memories together.





***Also, please remember to remove the donation payment if you do not wish to make a donation to Zeffy as the donation payment is not necessary and we will not be able to refund the money to you.***