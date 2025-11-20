Sales closed

North Harford Rec Football's Silent Auction

"Thanks Earl Day" Poster item
"Thanks Earl Day" Poster
$5

Starting bid

Produced by Parks Sausage and WMAR TV 2. The poster commemorates the Hall of Fame Manager for the Baltimore Orioles (September 19, 1982)

52 RAY LEW!!! item
52 RAY LEW!!!
$50

Starting bid

RavensFramed and signed Ray Lewis fan jersey, housed in a professional black frame. This legendary linebacker played his entire 17-year career in for the Baltimore Ravens and is now a Hall of Famer!

Muhammed Ali item
Muhammed Ali
$50

Starting bid

This beautiful picture captures the iconic moment Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, stood over a downed Sonnie Liston during their Heavyweight Championship rematch, May 26, 1965. Matted and framed.

Mark McGwire's 62nd Homerun item
Mark McGwire's 62nd Homerun
$50

Starting bid

LIMITED EDITION (9/500) plaque commemorates McGwire breaking Roger Maris' single season home run record on September 8, 1998, in St. Louis.

Raymond Berry Autographed Plaque item
Raymond Berry Autographed Plaque item
Raymond Berry Autographed Plaque
$50

Starting bid

Celebrating his 1973 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this plaque is signed and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Berry was a 6-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in receptions three times during his career, while forming an iconic partnership with QB, Johnny Unitas

Baltimore Colts Prints (set of 5) item
Baltimore Colts Prints (set of 5)
$5

Starting bid

Baltimore Colts 1981 NFL Shell Oil Company Sketch Prints.10x13 Carr, Barnes, McMillan, Dickey and Laird

Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Carr item
Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Carr
$1

Starting bid

Roger Carr Stretches for an Interception 10x13

Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Barnes item
Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Barnes
$1

Starting bid

Mike Barnes menaces the Quarterback 10x13

Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- McMillan item
Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- McMillan
$1

Starting bid

Randy McMillan braces for contact 10x13

Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Dickey item
Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Dickey
$1

Starting bid

Curtis Dickey heads toward the goal line 10x13

Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Laird item
Shell Oil Co Sketch Print- Laird
$1

Starting bid

Bruce Laird intercepts on the fly 10x13

