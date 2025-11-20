North Harford Rec Football's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Produced by Parks Sausage and WMAR TV 2. The poster commemorates the Hall of Fame Manager for the Baltimore Orioles (September 19, 1982)
RavensFramed and signed Ray Lewis fan jersey, housed in a professional black frame. This legendary linebacker played his entire 17-year career in for the Baltimore Ravens and is now a Hall of Famer!
This beautiful picture captures the iconic moment Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, stood over a downed Sonnie Liston during their Heavyweight Championship rematch, May 26, 1965. Matted and framed.
LIMITED EDITION (9/500) plaque commemorates McGwire breaking Roger Maris' single season home run record on September 8, 1998, in St. Louis.
Celebrating his 1973 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this plaque is signed and includes a Certificate of Authenticity. Berry was a 6-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in receptions three times during his career, while forming an iconic partnership with QB, Johnny Unitas
Baltimore Colts 1981 NFL Shell Oil Company Sketch Prints.10x13 Carr, Barnes, McMillan, Dickey and Laird
Roger Carr Stretches for an Interception 10x13
Mike Barnes menaces the Quarterback 10x13
Randy McMillan braces for contact 10x13
Curtis Dickey heads toward the goal line 10x13
Bruce Laird intercepts on the fly 10x13
