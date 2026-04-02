North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Sponsorship

About the memberships
Valid until January 31
Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt.
Valid until January 31
Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt and two social media shoutouts, Facebook and Instagram (start of season + mid-season).
Valid until January 31
Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt, three featured social media posts throughout the season, Facebook and Instagram (start, mid-season, end), Prominent signage at all cheer sponsored events (Rah Rah, Cheer Bingo, etc), and a thank you team photo.
Valid until January 31
Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt, three featured social media posts throughout the season, Facebook and Instagram (start, mid-season, end), Prominent signage at all cheer sponsored events (Rah Rah, Cheer Bingo, ect), and a thank you team photo.
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