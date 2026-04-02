North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association

Offered by

North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association

About the memberships

North Hills Cheerleading Parent Association Sponsorship

Spirit Supporter
$75

Valid until January 31

Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt.

Cheer Champion
$100

Valid until January 31

Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt and two social media shoutouts, Facebook and Instagram (start of season + mid-season).

Indians All Star
$200

Valid until January 31

Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt, three featured social media posts throughout the season, Facebook and Instagram (start, mid-season, end), Prominent signage at all cheer sponsored events (Rah Rah, Cheer Bingo, etc), and a thank you team photo.

Other Above $200
Pay what you can

Valid until January 31

Business name to appear on the 2026-2027 cheer T-shirt, three featured social media posts throughout the season, Facebook and Instagram (start, mid-season, end), Prominent signage at all cheer sponsored events (Rah Rah, Cheer Bingo, ect), and a thank you team photo.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!