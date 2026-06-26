A fierce black panther with glowing red eyes lunges forward with a basketball in the foreground, while the words "THE LEGACY STARTS HERE" and a basketball graphic fill the background.
North Hopkins Little Dribblers

Offered by

North Hopkins Little Dribblers

About this shop

North Hopkins Little Dribblers's Shop

The Legacy - Black T-Shirt item
The Legacy - Black T-Shirt
$25

Culture is Created. This Shirt honors the Legacy of North Hopkins Past and Present.

The Legacy - Black Sweater item
The Legacy - Black Sweater
$35

Culture is Created. This Shirt honors the Legacy of North Hopkins Past and Present.

We Reload - Black T-Shirt item
We Reload - Black T-Shirt
$25

Primarily geared towards the Boys. This shirt shows the commitment or hard work and being part of something more than just an individual.

We Reload - Black Sweater item
We Reload - Black Sweater
$35

Primarily geared towards the Boys. This shirt shows the commitment or hard work and being part of something more than just an individual.

Girl Beast - Black T-Shirt item
Girl Beast - Black T-Shirt
$25

There is no such thing as GIRL SPORTS. Our female athletes don't ball to look pretty they bring the HEAT!!!

Girl Beast - Black Sweater item
Girl Beast - Black Sweater
$35

There is no such thing as GIRL SPORTS. Our female athletes don't ball to look pretty they bring the HEAT!!!

Panthers Pride - Black T-Shirt item
Panthers Pride - Black T-Shirt
$25

We are Proud to be a Panther!

Panthers Pride - Black Sweater item
Panthers Pride - Black Sweater
$35

We are Proud to be a Panther!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!