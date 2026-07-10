North Hunterdon Music Association Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: September 1
This is for a 1 year membership good for the 2026/2027 school year. Expires 6/30/2027.
This is for a 2 year membership good for the 2026/2027 and the 2027/2028 school years. Expires 6/30/2028
This is for a 3 year membership good for the 2026/2027, 2027/2028, and 2028/2029 school years. Expires 6/30/2029
This is for a 4 year membership good for the 2026/2027, 2027/2028, 2028/2029, and 2029/2030 school years. Expires 6/30/2030
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