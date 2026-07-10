a set of stairs with a musical note painted on it
North Hunterdon Music Association

Offered by

North Hunterdon Music Association

About the memberships

North Hunterdon Music Association Memberships

1 Year Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: September 1

This is for a 1 year membership good for the 2026/2027 school year. Expires 6/30/2027.

2 Year Membership
$60

This is for a 2 year membership good for the 2026/2027 and the 2027/2028 school years. Expires 6/30/2028

3 Year Membership
$90

This is for a 3 year membership good for the 2026/2027, 2027/2028, and 2028/2029 school years. Expires 6/30/2029

4 Year Membership
$100

This is for a 4 year membership good for the 2026/2027, 2027/2028, 2028/2029, and 2029/2030 school years. Expires 6/30/2030

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