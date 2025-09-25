North Little Rock NAACP

North Little Rock NAACP

North Little Rock NAACP Memberships

Regular Adult
$30

Valid until February 19, 2027

Annual Regular Adult Membership

Gold Life (Annual Payment)
$150

Valid until February 19, 2027

Total Price is $1,500.00 but you can pay $150.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.

Gold Life (Full Payment)
$1,500

No expiration

Total Price is $1,500.00 but you can pay $150.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.

Silver Life Membership (Annual Payment)
$75

Valid until February 19, 2027

Total Price is $750.00 but you can pay $75.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.

Silver Life Membership (Full Payment)
$750

No expiration

Total Price is $750.00 but you can pay $75.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.

Youth Membership
$10

Valid until February 19, 2027

Youth Unit number is 6701-B

Junior Life Membership (Full Payment)
$100

No expiration

Total Price is $100.00 but you can pay $25.00 a year for 4 Years or pay the total Amount. (Up to Age 14)

Junior Life Membership (Annual Payment)
$25

Valid until February 19, 2027

Total Price is $100.00 but you can pay $25.00 a year for 4 Years or pay the total Amount. (Up to age 14)

WIN (Women In NAACP)
$10

Valid until February 19, 2027

Add-on Membership Type; No new ID#

Back to School/Stay In School Scholarship Donation
$10

No expiration

$1,000 Lorene Joshua Scholarship &

$500 Hattie Mae Clark Book Scholarship. Awarded to North Little Rock High School Seniors annually.

Back to School/Stay in School Scholarship Donation
$20

No expiration

Back to School/Stay in School Scholarship Donation
$25

No expiration

Back to School/Stay in School Scholarship Donation
$50

No expiration

Back to School/Stay in School Scholarship Donation
$75

No expiration

Back to School/Stay in School Scholarship Donation
$100

No expiration

