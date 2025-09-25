North Little Rock NAACP Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 19, 2027
Annual Regular Adult Membership
Valid until February 19, 2027
Total Price is $1,500.00 but you can pay $150.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.
No expiration
Valid until February 19, 2027
Total Price is $750.00 but you can pay $75.00 a year for 10 Years or pay the total Amount.
No expiration
Valid until February 19, 2027
Youth Unit number is 6701-B
No expiration
Total Price is $100.00 but you can pay $25.00 a year for 4 Years or pay the total Amount. (Up to Age 14)
Valid until February 19, 2027
Valid until February 19, 2027
Add-on Membership Type; No new ID#
No expiration
$1,000 Lorene Joshua Scholarship &
$500 Hattie Mae Clark Book Scholarship. Awarded to North Little Rock High School Seniors annually.
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
$
