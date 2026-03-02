North Macomb Eagles's 2026 Season Payments

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25 targets per line
25 targets per token
Each Flat of shells contains10 boxes of shells. Each box contains 25 12 gauge shells.
Each flat of ammo contains 10 boxes of shells. Each box contains 25 20 gauge shells.
2 lines of trap, 50 targets total
2 lines of skeet, 50 targets total
200 target State Skeet Event, weekend of June 5th through June 7th, athletes will shoot 100 targets on two of these days.
This is a 200 target event, athletes will shoot 100 targets on either June 6th or 7th, and a second 100 targets on either June 27th or 28th.
100 target event held at Detroit Sportsmen's Congress on Saturday, May 16th.
100 Target Sporting Clays Event held at Detroit Sportsmen's Congress on Saturday May 16th.
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