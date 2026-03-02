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North Macomb Eagles

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North Macomb Eagles's 2026 Season Payments

Line fees trap or skeet
$4

25 targets per line

5 stand token
$4.50

25 targets per token

Flat of 12 gauge ammo
$50

Each Flat of shells contains10 boxes of shells. Each box contains 25 12 gauge shells.

Flat of 20 gauge ammo
$50

Each flat of ammo contains 10 boxes of shells. Each box contains 25 20 gauge shells.

Spring Warm Up Trap Event
$20

2 lines of trap, 50 targets total

Spring Warm Up Skeet Event
$20

2 lines of skeet, 50 targets total

MI SCTP State Skeet Event
$100

200 target State Skeet Event, weekend of June 5th through June 7th, athletes will shoot 100 targets on two of these days.


MI SCTP State Sporting Clays Event
$145

This is a 200 target event, athletes will shoot 100 targets on either June 6th or 7th, and a second 100 targets on either June 27th or 28th.

MI SCTP Conference Skeet Event
$50

100 target event held at Detroit Sportsmen's Congress on Saturday, May 16th.

2026 MI SCTP Conference Sporting Clays Event
$60

100 Target Sporting Clays Event held at Detroit Sportsmen's Congress on Saturday May 16th.

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