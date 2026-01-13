Salsa Fest Tickets

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About this event
Enjoy a tasting from EVERY salsa competitor (14-16 tastings). Chips included. Best option for salsa lovers who want the full experience. (Note: Salsa tasting is available from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm)
Enjoy 8 salsa tastings of your choice. Chips included. Perfect if you want to try a selection of salsas. (Note: Salsa tasting is available from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm)
Best deal for families! Each Kids Zone activity requires one ticket. Tickets can be used for:
• Bounce House (unlimited access)
• Face Painting
• Baseball Pitching
• Cotton Candy
• Popcorn
This bundle includes 6 tickets and saves you $5.
Purchase a paintable 9" square and add your artistic touch to the collaborative North Park Community Mural during the event.
To ensure even start times and enough space for painting, we’ll email you to schedule a time to paint your square.
Beer will be served in 12 oz cups, but this cup gets you 16 oz pours for the same price. Plus you get a reusable souvenir and reduce plastic waste.
Pre-purchase the official Salsa Fest hat and pick it up at the event. Buy in advance and save $2.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!