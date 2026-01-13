Friends of Jefferson Elementary

Hosted by

Friends of Jefferson Elementary

About this event

Salsa Fest Tickets

3812 29th St

San Diego, CA 92104, USA

Ultimate Salsa Lover's Pass ($45 after 4/25)
$40

Enjoy a tasting from EVERY salsa competitor (14-16 tastings). Chips included. Best option for salsa lovers who want the full experience. (Note: Salsa tasting is available from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm)

Salsa Sampler Pass ($25 after 4/25)
$22

Enjoy 8 salsa tastings of your choice. Chips included. Perfect if you want to try a selection of salsas. (Note: Salsa tasting is available from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm)

Kids Zone Bundle ($30 after 4/25)
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Best deal for families! Each Kids Zone activity requires one ticket. Tickets can be used for:

• Bounce House (unlimited access)

• Face Painting

• Baseball Pitching

• Cotton Candy

• Popcorn


This bundle includes 6 tickets and saves you $5.

Mural Square ($15 after 4/25)
$12

Purchase a paintable 9" square and add your artistic touch to the collaborative North Park Community Mural during the event.


To ensure even start times and enough space for painting, we’ll email you to schedule a time to paint your square.

Salsa Fest Aluminum Cup
$3

Beer will be served in 12 oz cups, but this cup gets you 16 oz pours for the same price. Plus you get a reusable souvenir and reduce plastic waste.

Salsa Fest Hat
$13

Pre-purchase the official Salsa Fest hat and pick it up at the event. Buy in advance and save $2.

Add a donation for Friends of Jefferson Elementary

$

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