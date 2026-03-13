North Pole Community Chamber Of Commerce's Memberships

Offered by
Valid until April 21, 2027
Not affiliated with a business
Valid until April 21, 2027
Non commercial organization
Valid until April 21, 2027
Vendor or home-based business (1-2 employees)
Valid until April 21, 2027
Small business - (1-4 employees)
Valid until April 21, 2027
Large business - (5-16 employees)
Valid until April 21, 2027
Corporate - (16+ employees)
Valid until April 21, 2027
Government & Associate (non-voting)
No expiration
Reciprocating membership - i.e., other Chambers of Commerce, or specific organizations the NPCCC has granted this status in exchange for certain in-kind services or donations.
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