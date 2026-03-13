North Pole Community Chamber Of Commerce

Offered by

North Pole Community Chamber Of Commerce

North Pole Community Chamber Of Commerce's Memberships

Individual Membership
$30

Valid until April 21, 2027

Not affiliated with a business

Non-Profit Membership
$40

Valid until April 21, 2027

Non commercial organization

Cottage Membership
$60

Valid until April 21, 2027

Vendor or home-based business (1-2 employees)

Small Business Membership
$110

Valid until April 21, 2027

Small business - (1-4 employees)

Large Business Membership
$225

Valid until April 21, 2027

Large business - (5-16 employees)

Corporate Membership
$385

Valid until April 21, 2027

Corporate - (16+ employees)

Gov't & Associate
$225

Valid until April 21, 2027

Government & Associate (non-voting)

Reciprocal Membership
Free

No expiration

Reciprocating membership - i.e., other Chambers of Commerce, or specific organizations the NPCCC has granted this status in exchange for certain in-kind services or donations.

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