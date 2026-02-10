NRE PTA Silent Auction - Opens March 2 @ 6:00pm

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
$350 Value
Complimentary One Night Stay In a Family Suite, courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge
$221 Value
Travel size Cleanser, Sunscreen, Exfoliater and Brightener, courtesy of Ephiphany Dermatology
$220 Value
Microdermabrasion + Dermaplane skin treatment combination, courtesy of Ephiphany Dermatology
$200 Value
Golf Green Fee for Four, courtesy of Iron Horse Golf Course
$100 Value
Two Tickets to a Texas Rangers game of your choice
$175 Value
Dermaplane + LED Light Therapy Treatment, courtesy of Aesthetically Lauren
$68 Value
Two One-Day Passes to NRH2O
$65 Value
https://www.risecollectivewellness.com/
Two free weeks, nutrition consultation, and socks, courtesy of Rise Collective
$64 Value
Admission for Four to the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History
Arts & Crafts Gift Basket, courtesy of PreK Families
$150 Value
Courtesy of Kinder Families:
$150 Value
Courtesy of 1st Grade Families:
$150 Value
Courtesy of 2nd Grade Families
$150 Value
Courtesy of 3rd Grade Families:
$150 Value
Courtesy of 4th Grade Families:
$150 Value
Courtesy of 5th Grade Families:
30 minutes after school play time with the guniea pigs. Courtesy of Mrs. Neff
Lunch with Mrs. Neff for one 4th grader and 1-2 friends.
One lucky student from Mrs. Pierro's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.
One lucky student from Mrs. Thune's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.
One lucky student from Mrs. Wallace's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.
One lucky student from Mrs. Ford's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.
Join Mrs. Roberts as the Prek Teacher for the Day, with McDonald's lunch included.
Lunch for one student and 1-2 friends with Mrs. Billingsley and Mrs. J. Paris
Lunch for one student with Mrs. Hohman
One lucky winner and a small group of friends can have a custom craft party with Mrs. Woodall; make shirts, hats, or anything you'd like!
One lucky kinder student can join Mrs. Ward for lunch!
One student from any grade plus 1-2 friends can join Mrs. Hughston for donuts!
One student from any grade can invite 9 friends for an after school dodgeball party with Coach Sampson.
