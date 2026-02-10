NRE PTA Silent Auction - Opens March 2 @ 6:00pm

North Ridge Elementary PTA
One Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge item
One Night Stay at Great Wolf Lodge
$175

Starting bid

$350 Value


Complimentary One Night Stay In a Family Suite, courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge

Aspen Air Service Voucher
$125

Starting bid

Salti Salt Spa - One Month Unlimited Light Therapy item
Salti Salt Spa - One Month Unlimited Light Therapy
$100

Starting bid

$249 Value

https://saltisaltspa.com/

Principal for a Day item
$75

Starting bid

ZO Skin Care Bundle item
ZO Skin Care Bundle
$100

Starting bid

$221 Value


Travel size Cleanser, Sunscreen, Exfoliater and Brightener, courtesy of Ephiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology Microdermabrasion + Dermaplane item
Epiphany Dermatology Microdermabrasion + Dermaplane
$100

Starting bid

$220 Value


Microdermabrasion + Dermaplane skin treatment combination, courtesy of Ephiphany Dermatology

Iron Horse Golf for Four item
Iron Horse Golf for Four
$100

Starting bid

$200 Value


Golf Green Fee for Four, courtesy of Iron Horse Golf Course

Aesthetically Lauren - Chemical Peel item
Aesthetically Lauren - Chemical Peel
$80

Starting bid

$195 Value

https://www.aesti-lauren.com/


Chemical Peel Treatment, courtesy of Aesthetically Lauren

Two Texas Rangers Tickets item
Two Texas Rangers Tickets
$40

Starting bid

$100 Value


Two Tickets to a Texas Rangers game of your choice

Aesthetically Lauren - Dermaplane + LED Light Therapy item
Aesthetically Lauren - Dermaplane + LED Light Therapy
$75

Starting bid

$175 Value

https://www.aesti-lauren.com/


Dermaplane + LED Light Therapy Treatment, courtesy of Aesthetically Lauren

Two NRH2O Day Passes item
Two NRH2O Day Passes
$25

Starting bid

$68 Value


Two One-Day Passes to NRH2O

Two Weeks at Rise Collective item
Two Weeks at Rise Collective
$25

Starting bid

$65 Value

https://www.risecollectivewellness.com/


Two free weeks, nutrition consultation, and socks, courtesy of Rise Collective

Admission for Four to FW Museum of Science & History item
Admission for Four to FW Museum of Science & History
$30

Starting bid

$64 Value


Admission for Four to the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History

Arts & Crafts Basket
$60

Starting bid

Arts & Crafts Gift Basket, courtesy of PreK Families

Summer Fun Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of Kinder Families:

Camping Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of 1st Grade Families:

Texas Sports Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of 2nd Grade Families

Nerf Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of 3rd Grade Families:

Family Game Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of 4th Grade Families:

Family Movie Night Basket
$60

Starting bid

$150 Value


Courtesy of 5th Grade Families:

Four Front Row Seats at the Talent Show
$40

Starting bid

Four Front Row Seats at the 1st Grade Spring Show
$40

Starting bid

Guinea Pig Play Time item
$25

Starting bid

30 minutes after school play time with the guniea pigs. Courtesy of Mrs. Neff

Lunch with Mrs. Neff item
$25

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Neff for one 4th grader and 1-2 friends.

Lunch with Mrs. Pierro item
Lunch with Mrs. Pierro
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student from Mrs. Pierro's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.

Lunch with Mrs. Thune item
Lunch with Mrs. Thune
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student from Mrs. Thune's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.

Lunch with Mrs. Wallace item
Lunch with Mrs. Wallace
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student from Mrs. Wallace's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.

Lunch with Mrs. Ford item
Lunch with Mrs. Ford
$25

Starting bid

One lucky student from Mrs. Ford's class can join her for a pizza party lunch with the other 1st grade teachers and winning students from their classes.

Mrs. Roberts for the Day item
$40

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Roberts as the Prek Teacher for the Day, with McDonald's lunch included.

Extra Recess for Mrs. Billingsley's Class
$25

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Billingsley & Mrs. J. Paris
$25

Starting bid

Lunch for one student and 1-2 friends with Mrs. Billingsley and Mrs. J. Paris

Extra Recess & Popsicles for Mrs. Brigg's and Mrs. Tallon's
$40

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Hohman
$25

Starting bid

Lunch for one student with Mrs. Hohman

Craft Party with Mrs. Woodall item
$40

Starting bid

One lucky winner and a small group of friends can have a custom craft party with Mrs. Woodall; make shirts, hats, or anything you'd like!

Lunch with Mrs. Ward
$25

Starting bid

One lucky kinder student can join Mrs. Ward for lunch!

Donuts with Mrs. Hughston item
$25

Starting bid

One student from any grade plus 1-2 friends can join Mrs. Hughston for donuts!

Extra Recess for Mrs. Couger's Class
$40

Starting bid

Dodgeball Party with Coach Sampson
$50

Starting bid

One student from any grade can invite 9 friends for an after school dodgeball party with Coach Sampson.

Extra Recess for Mrs. R Henderson's Class
$30

Starting bid

