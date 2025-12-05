North Royalton Lions Community Sponsor

About this event
o Sponsors all North Royalton Lions events for the year
o Recognition in all printed event materials
o Inclusion in our Royalton Recorder advertisement
o Dedicated Facebook sponsor post
o Invitation to present at a club meeting
o Sponsors three North Royalton Lions events
o Recognition in printed materials for your selected events
o Inclusion in our Royalton Recorder ad
o Sponsors one North Royalton Lions event
o Recognition in printed materials for your selected event
Prefer to donate goods or services instead of cash?
We gladly accept in-kind donations (gift cards, raffle/silent-auction items, food, printing, venues, services, etc.).
Tell us what you’d like to contribute—we’ll follow up to coordinate drop-off/pick-up and recognition.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!