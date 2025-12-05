International Assoc of Lions Clubs North Royalton Lions Club

Hosted by

International Assoc of Lions Clubs North Royalton Lions Club

About this event

North Royalton Lions Community Sponsor

Community Champion
$300

o Sponsors all North Royalton Lions events for the year

o Recognition in all printed event materials

o Inclusion in our Royalton Recorder advertisement

o Dedicated Facebook sponsor post

o Invitation to present at a club meeting

Community Partner
$200

o Sponsors three North Royalton Lions events

o Recognition in printed materials for your selected events

o Inclusion in our Royalton Recorder ad


Community Friend
$100

o Sponsors one North Royalton Lions event

o Recognition in printed materials for your selected event

In-Kind Donation (goods/services)
Free

Prefer to donate goods or services instead of cash?

We gladly accept in-kind donations (gift cards, raffle/silent-auction items, food, printing, venues, services, etc.).

Tell us what you’d like to contribute—we’ll follow up to coordinate drop-off/pick-up and recognition.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!