North Shore Players Memberships

With an NSP Family Membership you will have two tickets per NSP production and automatic notification of any auditions, workshops, productions or programs we host. Everyone over the age of 18 in your family also will have a vote in how the group moves forward with a minimum of two membership meetings per year. Everyone's (including those under the age of 18) input on other matters is also important to us. All members are welcome to attend any NSP board meeting at any time as the board makes decisions on various topics.

With an NSP Family Membership you will have two tickets per NSP production and automatic notification of any auditions, workshops, productions or programs we host. Everyone over the age of 18 in your family also will have a vote in how the group moves forward with a minimum of two membership meetings per year. Everyone's (including those under the age of 18) input on other matters is also important to us. All members are welcome to attend any NSP board meeting at any time as the board makes decisions on various topics.

seeMoreDetailsMobile