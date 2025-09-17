North Star Boys Varsity Soccer Boosters Auction

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Griot's Ultimate Wash and Detail Kit includes: Wash Bucket & Lid, Brilliant Finish Car Wash, 3-in-1 Wheel-Tire-Mat Cleaner, Ceramic Tire Dressing, Interior Cleaner, Foaming Glass Cleaner, Ceramic Speed Shine, Microfiber Wheel Wash Mitt, Microfiber Edgeless Utility Towels, Microfiber Plush Edgeless Wash Cloth. Advance Auto Parts: Car, Engine, Batteries, Brakes, Replacement, Performance & Accessories A $49.99 Value. Donated by Advance Auto Parts - Somerset - Local Pick-Up Only
Starting bid
Two seats to select performances at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Select Performances include: Himari Plays Bruch (11/28 & 30), Shostakovich's Fifth (12/5 & 7), Sibelius' Second (1/16-18), Symphonic Dances from West Side Story (2/13-15), Bruckner's Eighth (2/20-22), Mahler's Resurrection (3/13-15), Scheherazade (5/29 & 31), America250 Festival Appalachian Spring (6/19-21). A $100 Value. Donated by the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 Admission passes to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Home | Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens | Pittsburgh PA Passes expire April 30, 2026. A $91.80 Value. Donated by Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Receipt by mail.
Starting bid
2 Admission Passes to Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Longwood Gardens Expires February 25, 2027. Not Valid on Friday Thru Sunday during A Longwood Christmas of any day December 19-January 4th. A $64.00 value. Donated by Longwood Gardens. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 Rounds of 18 Holes at The Highlands at North Fork (cart not included). Expires December 31, 2026. Donated by The Highlands at North Fork. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
3 $10 Gift Card to Five Guys. Value $30.00. Donated by Five Guys. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
Cam Heyward Lithographed Photograph. Donated by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
Foursome at Sliding Rock Golf Course. No Expiration date. Sliding Rock Golf Course Value $60. Donated by Sliding Rock Golf Course. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Eat'n Park. A $25 Value. Donated by Eat'n Park. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Tailgatez Sports Grill. A $25 Value. Donated by Tailgatez Sports Grill. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
One-time use Family 5 Pass to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Expires December 31, 2027. Home - Children's Museum of Pittsburgh A $105 Value. Donated by The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 - Two Hour Time Play Passes at Fun Fore All (Cranberry Township). Includes go-karts, mini golf, bumper bars, kiddie rides, crazy cars, and batting cages. Fun Fore All Family Fun Park A $140 Value. Donated by Fun Fore All. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
2 passes to the Kamin (Carnegie) Science Center. Passes expire October 15, 2026. Home - Kamin Science Center A $50 Value. Donated by the Kamin (Carnegie) Science Center. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
2 Admission Tickets to The Crayola Experience - Easton, PA. Crayola Experience Easton, PA Valid through July 31, 2026. A $60 Value. Donated by The Crayola Experience. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card to the Museum of Illusions - Pittsburgh. Gift Card can be used for admission or merchandise. Museum of Illusions Pittsburgh. Donated by The Museum of Illusions - Pittsburgh. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
$25 Merchandise Certificate to Oriental Trading. Oriental Trading | Party Supplies, Toys, Crafts & More Expires September 10, 2026. A $25 Value. Donated by Oriental Trading. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 Grandstand Level Tickets to a 2026 Regular Season Altoona Curve Game. Altoona Curve | MiLB.com. A $52 Value. Donated by the Altoona Curve. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 Midview Ticket Vouchers to a 2026 Regular Season Pittsburgh Riverhounds game. Ticket reservation must be made at least 72 hours in advance and are based on availability. The Official Website of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | USL A $187.60 Value. Donated by the Pittsburgh Riverhounds. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
4 Admission Passes to one of the following locations: Senator John Heinz History Center & Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum, Fort Pitt Museum, or Meadowcroft Rockshelter & Historic Village. Home - Heinz History Center. A $80 Value. Donated by the Senator John Heinz History Center. Receipt by Mail.
Starting bid
Philadelphia Eagles Kicker, Jake Elliot autographed picture with Certificate of Authenticity. Donated by the Philadelphia Eagles. Receipt by Mail.
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