North Stars Berryville APL (SPRING) - Payment Plans

This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. The Second half MUST be paid by April 1st, 2025. NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.

This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. The Second half MUST be paid by April 1st, 2025. NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.

seeMoreDetailsMobile