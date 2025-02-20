North Stars Berryville APL (SPRING) - Payment Plans
APL (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 2 Payments of $150
$150
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
The Second half MUST be paid by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
The Second half MUST be paid by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
APL (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 3 Payments of $100
$100
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 3 x $100 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 3 x $100 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
APL (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 6 Payments of $50
$50
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 6 x $50 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
This payment is half the player's dues for the APL Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 6 x $50 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.