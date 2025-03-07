North Stars Barbaros NVSL

This payment is the player's dues for the NVSL Season and secures their opportunity to be part of the club, team, and practices. This payment does not guarantee playing time in NVSL matches, as rosters for each game will be determined based on performance, commitment, and team needs. While some players may not have the opportunity to compete in NVSL matches, there will be other scrimmages and events to develop and showcase their skills. This fee reflects your dedication and commitment to competing at a high level, and we appreciate your interest in joining the team.
NVSL - Payment Plan - 2 Payments of $150
$150
This payment is half the player's dues for the NVSL Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
NOTE: If payment is not made in full by the specified date, you will not be rostered or allowed to play.
NVSL - Payment Plan - 3 Payments of $100
$100
NVSL - Payment Plan - 6 Payments of $50
$50
