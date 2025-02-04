North Stars Berryville UPSL D1 - Payment Plans

UPSL DI (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 2 Payments of $150
$150
This payment is half the player's dues for the UPSL D1 Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
UPSL DI (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 3 Payments of $100
$100
This payment is for player's dues for the UPSL D1 Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. This is 3 x $100 payments NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
UPSL DI (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 6 Payments of $50
$50
This payment is for player's dues for the UPSL D1 Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. This is 6 x $50 payments NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
UPSL DI (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 12 Payments of $25
$25
This payment is for player's dues for the UPSL D1 Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices. This is 12 x $25 payments NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
