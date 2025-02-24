North Stars Berryville UPSL Premier (SPRING)

This payment is the player's dues for the UPSL Premier Spring Season and secures their opportunity to be part of the club, team, and practices. This payment does not guarantee playing time in UPSL Premier matches, as rosters for each game will be determined based on performance, commitment, and team needs. While some players may not get to compete in UPSL Premier matches, there will be other scrimmages and opportunities to develop and showcase their skills. This fee reflects your dedication and commitment to competing at a high level, and we appreciate your interest in joining the team.
UPSL Premier (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 2 Payments of $150
$150
This payment is half the player's dues for the UPSL Premier Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
The Second half MUST be paid by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
UPSL Premier (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 3 Payments of $100
$100
This payment is half the player's dues for the UPSL Premier Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 3 x $100 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
UPSL Premier (SPRING) - Payment Plan - 6 Payments of $50
$50
This payment is half the player's dues for the UPSL Premier Spring Season and secures their opportunity to participate in the club, team, and practices.
This requires 6 x $50 payments to be completed by April 1st, 2025.
NOTE: If not paid in full by the specified date, you will NOT be rostered or allowed to play.
