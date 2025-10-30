North Texas Association For Healthcare Quality

North Texas Association For Healthcare Quality

About the memberships

North Texas Association For Healthcare Quality's Membership

Healthcare Worker Membership
$100

Valid for one year

For healthcare-related staff that provide patient care.

  • May vote, hold offices, and serve on committees.
Educator/Student Membership
$25

Valid for one year

For full-time educators or college students in fields related to healthcare quality.

  • A valid school email address is required for membership verification and approval.
  • May serve on committees, but cannot vote or hold office.
Associate Membership
$150

Valid for one year

For companies that provide professional, technical and consulting services, or selling products/services to healthcare Members, but whose employers are not direct patient care providers.

  • Qualifying members include surveyor, consultants, software vendors, leadership coaches, performance consultants, medical supply vendors, patient care vendors, contracted service providers, and healthcare data reporting agencies.
  • May vote and serve on committees but may not hold office.
Retired Membership
$25

Valid for one year

For retired Healthcare members who wish to stay engaged in the Association.

  • May vote, serve on committees, but may not hold office.
