North Texas Conference Christian Debutante and Master Financial Gain and Literacy Fundraiser Workshop
Event will be via Zoom. Please see flyer in the bulletin board for link and call in information.
Event will be via Zoom. Please see flyer in the bulletin board for link and call in information.
Adult Admission 23 - 99
$10
Event will be via Zoom. Please see flyer in the bulletin board for link and call in information.
Event will be via Zoom. Please see flyer in the bulletin board for link and call in information.
Add a donation for ST PAUL AFRICAN METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF MT PLEASANT TX
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