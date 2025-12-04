Southwest Celtic Music Association

NTIF 2026 Admissions

1010 1st Ave

Dallas, TX 75210, USA

ADULT: Friday Only
$20
  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/6
  • Hours: 6:00-11:00

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 1-DAY: Fri, Sat, or Sun (1 day only)
$10
  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 1 Day Only - 3/6, 3/7, or 3/8
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 1-DAY: Sat or Sun (1 day only)
$30
  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 1 Day Only - 3/7 or 3/8
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 3-DAY: Bundle (valid all 3 days)
$16.67

BUNDLE AND SAVE!

Enjoy all 3 days of NTIF for a discounted price.

  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/6 - 3/8
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 3-DAY: Bundle (valid all 3 days)
$6.67

BUNDLE AND SAVE!

Enjoy all 3 days of NTIF for a discounted price.

  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 3/6 - 3/8
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 2-DAY: Bundle (valid Sat & Sun only)
$22.50

BUNDLE AND SAVE!

Enjoy Saturday & Sunday of NTIF for a discounted price.

  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/7 & 3/8
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 2-DAY: Bundle (valid Sat & Sun only)
$7.50

BUNDLE AND SAVE!

Enjoy Saturday & Sunday of NTIF for a discounted price.

  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 3/7 & 3/8
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

