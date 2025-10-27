North Texas Morel Festival - MorelFest 2026

Limited to 40 Participants!
This purchase grants you one (1) All-Access Weekend Pass to the highly anticipated Morel Festival at the beautiful Tree of Life Farm, running from Saturday, March 28th to Sunday, March 29th, 2026.
Your Weekend Pass Includes:
- Full Access to All Activities: Enjoy every session, presentation, cooking demonstration, and guided forays listed on the weekend schedule.
- On-Site Camping: Your registration fee includes complimentary tent camping on the Tree of Life Farm property for Saturday night. (Please note: Participants must bring their own camping gear.)
- Meals and Demonstrations: Participants are encouraged to bring a vegan or vegetarian dish to share at the Potluck Brunch. Light meals and all you can eat fried mushrooms will be provided during the cooking demonstrations by Emory Market Gardens.
Important Details & Logistics:
- Venue Confirmation: The full physical address and detailed driving directions to the Tree of Life Farm will be provided immediately in your email confirmation once your order is successfully placed.
- Schedule Note: While we strive to adhere strictly to the published itinerary, all times and activities are subject to minor changes due to weather or factors affecting the mushroom forays.
- Refund Policy: Full refunds are available up to two (2) weeks prior to the event start date (March 14th, 2025). We regret that we cannot offer refunds after this cut-off date.
Limited to 40 Participants!
This purchase grants you one (1) All-Access Weekend Pass to the highly anticipated Morel Festival at the beautiful Tree of Life Farm, running from Saturday, March 28th to Sunday, March 29th, 2026.
Your Weekend Pass Includes:
- Full Access to All Activities: Enjoy every session, presentation, cooking demonstration, and guided forays listed on the weekend schedule.
- On-Site Camping: Your registration fee includes complimentary tent camping on the Tree of Life Farm property for Saturday night. (Please note: Participants must bring their own camping gear.)
- Meals and Demonstrations: Participants are encouraged to bring a vegan or vegetarian dish to share at the Potluck Brunch. Light meals and all you can eat fried mushrooms will be provided during the cooking demonstrations by Emory Market Gardens.
Important Details & Logistics:
- Venue Confirmation: The full physical address and detailed driving directions to the Tree of Life Farm will be provided immediately in your email confirmation once your order is successfully placed.
- Schedule Note: While we strive to adhere strictly to the published itinerary, all times and activities are subject to minor changes due to weather or factors affecting the mushroom forays.
- Refund Policy: Full refunds are available up to two (2) weeks prior to the event start date (March 14th, 2025). We regret that we cannot offer refunds after this cut-off date.