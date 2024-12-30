North Union United Soccer Club's shop

NUU BLUE Magnet item
NUU BLUE Magnet
$8

Show your support around town with a NUU car magnet. Also works greats on refrigerators or other magnetic surfaces. Two styles available! Individually priced at $8.00 each.

NUU TERVIS TUMBLERS item
NUU TERVIS TUMBLERS
$17

Show your support while enjoying a beverage with a NUU Tervis Tumbler. Great for both hot and cold beverages! Individually priced at $17.00 each.

NUU WHITE MAGNETS item
NUU WHITE MAGNETS
$8

Show your support around town with a NUU car magnet. Also works greats on refrigerators or other magnetic surfaces. Two styles available! Individually priced at $8.00 each.

NUU Beanie item
NUU Beanie
$38

NUU Nike Navy/White Neanie hat.

NUU Heritage 86 Hat item
NUU Heritage 86 Hat
$30

NUU Nike Navy Heritage 86 Hat

NUU Nike Trucker Hat item
NUU Nike Trucker Hat
$32

NUU Navy/White Tucker hat - adjustable

NUU License Plates item
NUU License Plates item
NUU License Plates
$10

Show your support around town with a NUU car license plate. Individually priced at $10.00 each.

NUU CLUB SCARF item
NUU CLUB SCARF
$25

Elevate your team spirit and stand out in the crowd with a NUU Scarf!

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing