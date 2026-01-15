North Whidbey Hearts & Hammers 2026 Community Dinner

Enjoy a delicious dinner including lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread, and a dessert auction for a sweet finish! Each table seats up to 6 guests and includes dinner for all.



Registration is free, but we encourage you to donate upfront to support our mission. Your contribution directly helps local families with critical home repairs. Every dollar makes a difference, and your generosity is deeply appreciated. Join us for a memorable evening of food, community, and giving back!