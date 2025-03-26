NEASLH Membership

Students of Institutional Members of NEASLH
free

Institutional Student Members are students at institutions that have elected to cover membership dues for their students. This membership status is non-voting but may participate in all NEASLH activities and serve on committees. Our current member institutions are:

MGH

Syracuse

SCSU

UCONN

UMASS

Student Individual Voting Membership
$10

Voting members must maintain membership in the National Black Speech Language Hearing Association and can serve on the NEASLH Board of Directors.

Student Non-Voting Member
$10

Non-voting members, may participate in all NEASLH activities and may serve on committees.

Early Professional Voting Member
$35

Voting members must maintain membership in the National Black Speech Language Hearing Association and can serve on the NEASLH Board of Directors.

Early Professional Non-Voting Member
$35

Non-voting members, may participate in all NEASLH activities and may serve on committees.

Professional Voting Membership
$50

Voting members must maintain membership in the National Black Speech Language Hearing Association and can serve on the NEASLH Board of Directors.

Professional Non-Voting Membership
$50

Non-voting members may participate in all NEASLH offerings and may serve on committees.

