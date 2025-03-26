NEASLH Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Institutional Student Members are students at institutions that have elected to cover membership dues for their students. This membership status is non-voting but may participate in all NEASLH activities and serve on committees. Our current member institutions are:
MGH
Syracuse
SCSU
UCONN
UMASS
Voting members must maintain membership in the National Black Speech Language Hearing Association and can serve on the NEASLH Board of Directors.
Non-voting members, may participate in all NEASLH activities and may serve on committees.
Voting members must maintain membership in the National Black Speech Language Hearing Association and can serve on the NEASLH Board of Directors.
Non-voting members may participate in all NEASLH offerings and may serve on committees.
