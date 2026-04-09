Release of Liability and Waiver Form





For participation in Northeast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026, organized by Human Adventure Corporation (“HAC”)

Date(s) of Event: June 24, 2026 - June 28, 2026

Location of Event: Franklin Pierce University, 40 University Drive, Rindge, NH





1. Acknowledgment and Assumption of Risk

I, by acknowledging below, being over the age of eighteen (18) years, of sound mind, and not being under a disability, acknowledge that participation in the Northeast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026 involves certain inherent risks, including but not limited to, physical injury, property damage, or other harm that may occur in connection with, or as a result of, participating in the event. I understand that these risks may arise from the activities themselves, the condition of the facilities or the equipment used, or from the negligence of the participant, negligence of fellow participants, or negligence of the releasees named below.





2. Release and Waiver

In consideration of my being allowed to participate in Northeast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026, I, on behalf of myself, and my heirs, executors, administrators, successors, and assigns, hereby release, waive, discharge, and covenant not to sue Human Adventure Corp., its officers, directors, employees, volunteers, agents, and representatives (collectively referred to as "Releasees") from any and all liability, claims, demands, actions, or causes of action whatsoever arising out of or related to any loss, damage, injury, or harm, including death, that may be sustained by me or to any property belonging to me, whether caused by the negligence of the Releasees or otherwise, while participating in the Northeast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026, or in any activities incidental thereto.





3. Indemnification

I agree to indemnify and hold harmless the Releasees from any loss, liability, damage, or cost, including reasonable attorney fees, that may arise as a result of the Northeast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026, whether caused by the negligence of the Releasees or otherwise.





4. Medical Treatment Authorization

I authorize any medical treatment deemed necessary in the event of an injury or illness I may experience during or in connection with my participation inNortheast -Boston Summer Vacation 2026. I agree to be responsible for any medical expenses incurred as a result of such treatment.





5. Governing Law

This Release of Liability and Waiver Form shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. Any disputes arising under or in connection with this agreement shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York.





6. Severability

If any provision of this Release of Liability and Waiver Form is found to be unenforceable or invalid, the remaining provisions shall be enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by law.





7. Acknowledgment of Understanding

I have read this Release of Liability and Waiver Form, fully understand its terms, and understand that I am giving up substantial rights, including my right to sue. I acknowledge that I am entering into this agreement freely and voluntarily, and intend by my acknowledgment below to provide a complete and unconditional release of all liability to the greatest extent allowed by law.





Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

We look forward to a safe and enjoyable event for all participants.