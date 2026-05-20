Northeast Fly Fishers & Outdoors Festival

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About this event
Get access to casting challenges, tying demonstrations, hunting seminars, bluegrass music and more.
Enjoy two days on the Fairgrounds, including demonstrations and seminars, as well as music from Four Bridges Bluegrass Band.
Bring the entire family for a day at the Fairgrounds. The Festival is a fabulous opportunity to introduce young people to fly fishing and other outdoors activities.
Enjoy a family friendly weekend, including music, food, and educational opportunities for everyone.
$
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