Fly Fishers International Inc

Hosted by

Fly Fishers International Inc

About this event

Northeast Fly Fishers & Outdoors Festival

85 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301, USA

Adult 1-day
$25

Get access to casting challenges, tying demonstrations, hunting seminars, bluegrass music and more.

Adult 2-day
$40

Enjoy two days on the Fairgrounds, including demonstrations and seminars, as well as music from Four Bridges Bluegrass Band.

Family 1-day
$40

Bring the entire family for a day at the Fairgrounds. The Festival is a fabulous opportunity to introduce young people to fly fishing and other outdoors activities.

Family 2-day
$60

Enjoy a family friendly weekend, including music, food, and educational opportunities for everyone.

Add a donation for Fly Fishers International Inc

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