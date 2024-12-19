Northeast Georgia Hockey Association's Bear Toss Raffle 2024
Teddy Bear Toss
$5
Buy a teddy bear for the Rock Lobster Teddy Bear Toss for just $5, and you’ll be entered to win TWO tickets to a Rock Lobster game! 🏒 Your raffle number will be assigned according to the time you entered. The more bears you purchase, the better your chances of winning!
Buy a teddy bear for the Rock Lobster Teddy Bear Toss for just $5, and you’ll be entered to win TWO tickets to a Rock Lobster game! 🏒 Your raffle number will be assigned according to the time you entered. The more bears you purchase, the better your chances of winning!
Add a donation for Northeast Georgia Hockey Association
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