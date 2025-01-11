Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity's Raffle 2025
Add a donation for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
$
Solo Stove Bonfire - One chance to win
$5
Solo Stove Bonfire (Two Available!)
🔥 Try your luck to win a Solo Stove Bonfire, the ultimate smokeless fire pit perfect for cozy nights and outdoor gatherings. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Solo Stove Bonfire (Two Available!)
🔥 Try your luck to win a Solo Stove Bonfire, the ultimate smokeless fire pit perfect for cozy nights and outdoor gatherings. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Solo Stove Bonfire- 5 chances to win
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Solo Stove Bonfire (Two Available!)
🔥 Five chances to win a Solo Stove Bonfires, the sleek and smokeless fire pit that makes every outdoor gathering unforgettable. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Solo Stove Bonfire (Two Available!)
🔥 Five chances to win a Solo Stove Bonfires, the sleek and smokeless fire pit that makes every outdoor gathering unforgettable. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate - One chance to win
$5
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate (Two Available!)
👖 Win a custom-fit pair of Blue Delta Jeans—crafted for premium comfort and style, tailored just for you. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate (Two Available!)
👖 Win a custom-fit pair of Blue Delta Jeans—crafted for premium comfort and style, tailored just for you. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate - 5 chances to win
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate (Two Available!)
👖 Increase your odds of winning a custom pair of Blue Delta Jeans—personalized and made-to-measure for a flawless fit. We'll be drawing for two of these!
Blue Delta Jeans Gift Certificate (Two Available!)
👖 Increase your odds of winning a custom pair of Blue Delta Jeans—personalized and made-to-measure for a flawless fit. We'll be drawing for two of these!
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace - One chance to win
$5
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace
🎁 Score a stylish "Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace that celebrates your love for the game in a fun, fashionable way.
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace
🎁 Score a stylish "Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace that celebrates your love for the game in a fun, fashionable way.
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace - 5 chances to win
$20
This includes 4 tickets
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace
🎁 Maximize your chances to win the "Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace, the perfect accessory for any pickleball enthusiast.
"Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace
🎁 Maximize your chances to win the "Born to Rally" Pickleball Necklace, the perfect accessory for any pickleball enthusiast.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!