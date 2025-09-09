Northeast Ohio West Point Parents Club All Academy Ball Sponsorship

$10,000+ donation
*All advertising, programs, and registration table will reflect
your Company or Family Name as the Title Sponsor
*Large banner upon entry to venue of your Company Logo or
Family Name as Title Sponsor
*Large Corporate Logo or Family Name on all cash bars
*A table (10 tickets) to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball
*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening
remarks
*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media
pages through 2026
To donate above $10,000 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
$5,000-$9,999 donation
*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the
program
*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration
table and DJ table
*6 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball
*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening
remarks
*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media
pages through 2026
To donate above $5,000 please add additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
$2,500-$4,999 donation
*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the
program
*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration
table and a casino table
*4 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball
*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening
remarks
*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media
pages through 2026
To donate above $2,500 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
$1,000-$2,499 donation
*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the
program
*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration
table and a casino table
*2 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball
*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media
pages through 2026
To donate above $1,000 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
$250-$999 donation
*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the
program
*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration
table
*December 2026 recognition on our social media pages
To donate above $250 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
$100-$249
*Corporate Logo or Family Name on basket table
*Recognition printed in the program and at the registration
table
*Recognition at the time of the giveaway
*Advertisement in the prize basket
To donate above $100 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.
