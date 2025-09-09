Northeast Ohio West Point Parents Club All Academy Ball Sponsorship

4 Star Sponsorship item
4 Star Sponsorship
$10,000

$10,000+ donation


*All advertising, programs, and registration table will reflect

your Company or Family Name as the Title Sponsor

*Large banner upon entry to venue of your Company Logo or

Family Name as Title Sponsor

*Large Corporate Logo or Family Name on all cash bars

*A table (10 tickets) to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball

*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening

remarks

*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media

pages through 2026


To donate above $10,000 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

3 Star Sponsorship item
3 Star Sponsorship
$5,000

$5,000-$9,999 donation


*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the

program

*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration

table and DJ table

*6 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball

*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening

remarks

*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media

pages through 2026


To donate above $5,000 please add additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

2 Star Sponsorship item
2 Star Sponsorship
$2,500

$2,500-$4,999 donation


*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the

program

*Medium Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration

table and a casino table

*4 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball

*Recognition of sponsorship and attendees during opening

remarks

*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media

pages through 2026


To donate above $2,500 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

1 Star Sponsorship item
1 Star Sponsorship
$1,000

$1,000-$2,499 donation


*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the

program

*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration

table and a casino table

*2 tickets to the 2025 NEO All Academy Ball

*Monthly advertisement and recognition on our social media

pages through 2026


To donate above $1,000 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

Senior Officer Sponsorship item
Senior Officer Sponsorship
$250

$250-$999 donation


*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name printed on the

program

*Small Corporate Logo or Family Name at the registration

table

*December 2026 recognition on our social media pages


To donate above $250 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

Junior Officer Sponsorship item
Junior Officer Sponsorship
$100

$100-$249


*Corporate Logo or Family Name on basket table

*Recognition printed in the program and at the registration

table

*Recognition at the time of the giveaway

*Advertisement in the prize basket


To donate above $100 please add the additional amount to the "additional donation" box at the bottom of this page.

addExtraDonation

$

