Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Investment 2025

Champion Investor - $10,000 • Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception) • Featured spotlight on NORA social media once per quarter • Recognition on social media for signature NORA events • Podium recognition at signature NORA events • Opportunity to introduce a speaker at NORA signature event • Exclusive networking opportunities with regional leaders • Two scholarships for NORA Leadership Academy • Six tickets for the Legislative Reception • Six tickets for the Annual Meeting • Six tickets for the Annual Summit • Fifteen names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization

