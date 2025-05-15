Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Inc

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Investment 2025

NORA Premier Investor
$25,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Premier Investor - $25,000 • Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception) • Featured spotlight on NORA social media once per month • Recognition on social media for signature NORA events. • Podium recognition at signature NORA events • Opportunity to introduce a speaker at NORA signature event • Exclusive networking opportunities with regional leaders • Three scholarships for NORA Leadership Academy • Ten tickets for the Legislative Reception • Ten tickets for the Annual Meeting • Ten tickets for the Annual Summit • Thirty names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Champion Investor
$10,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Champion Investor - $10,000 • Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception) • Featured spotlight on NORA social media once per quarter • Recognition on social media for signature NORA events • Podium recognition at signature NORA events • Opportunity to introduce a speaker at NORA signature event • Exclusive networking opportunities with regional leaders • Two scholarships for NORA Leadership Academy • Six tickets for the Legislative Reception • Six tickets for the Annual Meeting • Six tickets for the Annual Summit • Fifteen names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Regional Investor
$5,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Regional Investor - $5,000 • Logo on website, event materials, and select social media posts for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception) • Featured spotlight on NORA social media twice per year • Recognition on social media for the signature NORA events • Podium recognition at NORA signature events • Four tickets for the Legislative Reception • Four tickets for the Annual Meeting • Four tickets for the Annual Summit • Eight names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Community Investor
$2,500

Valid until February 26, 2027

Community Investor - $2,500 • Logo on website and signature event materials • Recognition on social media for NORA signature events • Two tickets for the Legislative Reception • Two tickets for the Annual Meeting • Two tickets for the Annual Summit • Four names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
Friend of NORA
$1,000

Valid until February 26, 2027

Friend of NORA - $1,000 • Name recognition on website • Name recognition in signature event materials • One ticket for the Legislative Reception • One ticket for the Annual Meeting • One ticket for the Annual Summit • One ticket to the Annual Meeting Program • Two names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Ally
$500

Valid until February 26, 2027

Ally - $500 • One ticket to the Legislative Reception • One ticket to the Annual Meeting • One ticket to the Summit • Name recognition at the Annual Meeting • Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Advocate
$250

Valid until February 26, 2027

Advocate - $250 • One ticket to the Legislative Reception • One ticket to the Annual Meeting • One ticket to the Summit • Name recognition at the Annual Meeting • Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Collaborator
$150

Valid until February 26, 2027

Collaborator - $150 • One Summit ticket • Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc. • Investor rates for additional seats at events • One designated NORA membership per organization

