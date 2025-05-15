Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance Investment 2025

Premier Investor - $25,000
• Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception)
• Featured spotlight on NORA social media once per month
• Recognition on social media for signature NORA events.
• Podium recognition at signature NORA events
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at NORA signature event
• Exclusive networking opportunities with regional leaders
• Three scholarships for NORA Leadership Academy
• Ten tickets for the Legislative Reception
• Ten tickets for the Annual Meeting
• Ten tickets for the Annual Summit
• Thirty names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Champion Investor
$10,000
Valid until February 26, 2027
Champion Investor - $10,000
• Premier logo placement on all marketing materials, website, and event signage for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception)
• Featured spotlight on NORA social media once per quarter
• Recognition on social media for signature NORA events
• Podium recognition at signature NORA events
• Opportunity to introduce a speaker at NORA signature event
• Exclusive networking opportunities with regional leaders
• Two scholarships for NORA Leadership Academy
• Six tickets for the Legislative Reception
• Six tickets for the Annual Meeting
• Six tickets for the Annual Summit
• Fifteen names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Regional Investor
$5,000
Valid until February 26, 2027
Regional Investor - $5,000
• Logo on website, event materials, and select social media posts for signature events (Summit, Annual Meeting, and Legislative Reception)
• Featured spotlight on NORA social media twice per year
• Recognition on social media for the signature NORA events
• Podium recognition at NORA signature events
• Four tickets for the Legislative Reception
• Four tickets for the Annual Meeting
• Four tickets for the Annual Summit
• Eight names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Community Investor
$2,500
Valid until February 26, 2027
Community Investor - $2,500
• Logo on website and signature event materials
• Recognition on social media for NORA signature events
• Two tickets for the Legislative Reception
• Two tickets for the Annual Meeting
• Two tickets for the Annual Summit
• Four names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
Friend of NORA
$1,000
Valid until February 26, 2027
Friend of NORA - $1,000
• Name recognition on website
• Name recognition in signature event materials
• One ticket for the Legislative Reception
• One ticket for the Annual Meeting
• One ticket for the Annual Summit
• One ticket to the Annual Meeting Program
• Two names listed on NORA’s distribution list for all communication and updates.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Ally
$500
Valid until February 26, 2027
Ally - $500
• One ticket to the Legislative Reception
• One ticket to the Annual Meeting
• One ticket to the Summit
• Name recognition at the Annual Meeting
• Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Advocate
$250
Valid until February 26, 2027
Advocate - $250
• One ticket to the Legislative Reception
• One ticket to the Annual Meeting
• One ticket to the Summit
• Name recognition at the Annual Meeting
• Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
NORA Collaborator
$150
Valid until February 26, 2027
Collaborator - $150
• One Summit ticket
• Receive communication on forums, engagements, updates, etc.
• Investor rates for additional seats at events
• One designated NORA membership per organization
