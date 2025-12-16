Connecticut State Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows

Hosted by

Connecticut State Ministers' Wives and Ministers' Widows

About this event

Northeast Region 2026 Souvenir Journal

28 Day Hill Rd

Windsor, CT 06095, USA

Full Page -Journal Ad
$150

CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Half Page - Journal Ad
$85

CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Quarter Page - Journal Ad no photo
$55

CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Business Card
$45

CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Patrons List - Couples (Mr. & Mrs.)
$15

CELEBRATE WITH Patrons List
• Email the names to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Patrons List - Individual ( name only) Journal Ad
$10

CELEBRATE WITH Patrons List
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026

Inside Front
$250
Inside Back
$250
Back Cover
$300
Pre Pay Journal
$15

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!