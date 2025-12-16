Northeast Region 2026 Souvenir Journal

Hosted by
About this event
CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
CELEBRATE WITH AN AD
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
CELEBRATE WITH Patrons List
• Email the names to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
CELEBRATE WITH Patrons List
• All ads printed in color
• File Formats: JPEG, PNG, and TIFF
• Email the ad to: [email protected]
• DEADLINE to submit Ad: February 16, 2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!