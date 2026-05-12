Northeast Running Club

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Northeast Running Club

About this raffle

Northeast Running Club's Scholarship 50/50 Raffle

Runner Pack - 1 Chance of Winning
$5

Perfect for jumping in and supporting the scholarship fundraiser while taking your shot at the prize pot.

Tempo Pack - 5 Chances of Winning
$20
This includes 5 tickets

A fan-favorite option that boosts your odds while helping support future runners and community programs.

Marathon Pack - 15 Chances of Winning
$50
This includes 15 tickets

Built for bigger impact and better odds. More chances to win while making a meaningful contribution to the scholarship fund.

Ultra Pack - 40 Chances of Winning
$100
This includes 40 tickets

The ultimate supporter package. Maximum chances to win and maximum support for the Northeast Running Club scholarship mission.

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