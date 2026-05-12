Northeast Running Club's Scholarship 50/50 Raffle

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About this raffle
Perfect for jumping in and supporting the scholarship fundraiser while taking your shot at the prize pot.
A fan-favorite option that boosts your odds while helping support future runners and community programs.
Built for bigger impact and better odds. More chances to win while making a meaningful contribution to the scholarship fund.
The ultimate supporter package. Maximum chances to win and maximum support for the Northeast Running Club scholarship mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!