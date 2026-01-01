Northeast Wisconsin Watercolor Society Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 31
Enjoy a full year of membership with the Northeast Wisconsin Watercolor Society. Annual members receive access to monthly watercolor demonstrations (September–May), may exhibit artwork in our annual SPLASH watercolor show with no exhibition fee, and have opportunities to connect with and learn from fellow watercolor artists. Membership is open to all skill levels and includes the option to be featured on our Members Page.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!