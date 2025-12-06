Northeastern Association of Graduate Schools

Hosted by

Northeastern Association of Graduate Schools

About this event

Northeastern Association of Graduate School 2026 Annual Conference

Marriott Montréal Château Champlain

1050 Rue De la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4C9, Canada

NAGS General Admission
$600

All meals, coffee breaks, and receptions are included in the registration fee.

Guest Ticket for Reception and Banquet (April 16)
$100

Guest tickets for the reception and banquet are $100 per person. Note: the reception, banquet, and awards luncheon are already included in the conference fee for meeting participants.

Guest Ticket for Awards Luncheon (April 17)
$75

Guest tickets for the reception and banquet are $75 per person. Note: the reception, banquet, and awards luncheon are already included in the conference fee for meeting participants.

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