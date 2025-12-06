Northeastern Association of Graduate School 2026 Annual Conference

About this event
1050 Rue De la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4C9, Canada
All meals, coffee breaks, and receptions are included in the registration fee.
Guest tickets for the reception and banquet are $100 per person. Note: the reception, banquet, and awards luncheon are already included in the conference fee for meeting participants.
Guest tickets for the reception and banquet are $75 per person. Note: the reception, banquet, and awards luncheon are already included in the conference fee for meeting participants.
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