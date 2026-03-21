NEMN Marketplace Silent Auction

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A set of four place mats that were made from blocks and fabric scraps left over from the Grape Slush quilt. They are 19" X 11" and made of 100% cotton with 80/20 batting.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler . Our Redeemer - Pine City
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This whimsical Silent Walker was made and donated by Patricia Becker from Zion Lutheran Church of Milaca. This Silent Walker is 11” tall furs include: beard Icelandic sheep, coat and hat trimmed in rabbit, and cape is fox. Silent Walker came into being in 1994 and are found in 30 states and 13 countries
It is with joy that the Silent Walkers are created entirely by hand from re-purposed furs, leathers, wools, fabrics and wood collected as far away as Alaska or as close as a local thrift store. They have the appearance of an old-world turn-of-the-century St. Nicolas, A Santa of Old. This creation of joy is made to remind you that all things can be transformed into new life. Enjoy and in the silence of the midnight hour Santa may be roaming the halls and corridors of your home.
Donated by Patricia Becker
Starting bid
I decided it was time to start creating items with all the fabric I bought for a something, some day project. These fabrics were part of a bundle of 5 one-yard 100% cotton fabrics. The bag is 16” tall 8” square at the base. Imagine all the different uses for a fashionable bag—shopping, diaper bag, purse, sewing projects, the list is endless!
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler, Our Redeemer – Pine City
Starting bid
A friend’s daughter creates pottery as a hobby. Earlier this year she held an auction of her creations with the proceeds going to an organization that helps people in St.Paul with basic needs. I purchased 4 of them with the sole intention of donating to our Synod auction for world hunger. Two great organizations will benefit from them. I hope you will be generous in your bid. This brilliant blue pottery bowl has a herringbone pattern and is 2.75” high and 4” in diameter.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler – Our Redeemer Lutheran – Pine City
Starting bid
A friend’s daughter creates pottery as a hobby. Earlier this year she held an auction of her creations with the proceeds going to an organization that helps people in St.Paul with basic needs. I purchased 4 of them with the sole intention of donating to our Synod auction for world hunger. Two great organizations will benefit from them. I hope you will be generous in your bid. This bright blue bowl is 2.5” high and 5.5” diameter.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler – Our Redeemer Lutheran -Pine City
Starting bid
A friend’s daughter creates pottery as a hobby. Earlier this year she held an auction of her creations with the proceeds going to an organization that helps people in St.Paul with basic needs. I purchased 4 of them with the sole intention of donating to our Synod auction for world hunger. Two great organizations will benefit from them. I hope you will be generous in your bid. This blue with white loops is 2.75” high and 4” diameter.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler – Our Redeemer Lutheran – Pine City
Starting bid
A friend’s daughter creates pottery as a hobby. Earlier this year she held an auction of her creations with the proceeds going to an organization that helps people in St.Paul with basic needs. I purchased 4 of them with the sole intention of donating to our Synod auction for world hunger. Two great organizations will benefit from them. I hope you will be generous in your bid. This sage green bowl has an off-white interior of sage green lines. It measures 2.5” high with a 4.5” diameter.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler, Our Redeemer Lutheran Pine City
Starting bid
This item was donated by a friend of one of our members who is adept at string art and thought we might appreciate that this one is a cross. The board is 8” long by 5.5” wide by .75” thick. The thread is pearl cotton in Navy blue and white.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler, Our Redeemer Lutheran Pine City
Starting bid
This item was generously donated by a friend of one of our members who is adept at string art. The sunflower is created on a half round of what appears to be rough cut ash and has a live edge. It measures 11” wide 6” high at the center. The wood is 1.5” thick. It has been amazing at how individuals and their friends and families have stepped up to help raise funds for World Hunger.
Donated by Mary Jo Mettler, Our Redeemer Lutheran Pine City
Starting bid
I came across a picture of this cross on Pinterest. I asked my husband, who is a retired cabinet maker who still likes making wooden items, if he’d be willing to make it for the Synod World Hunger auction. To my delight he made two. It is made of walnut and cherry wood and measures 7.5” long.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
I came across a picture of this cross on Pinterest. I asked my husband, who is a retired cabinet maker who still likes making wooden items, if he’d be willing to make it for the Synod World Hunger auction. To my delight he made two. It is made of walnut and cherry wood and measures 7.5” long.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
I came across a picture of this layered wooden cross on Pinterest. My husband, who is a retired cabinet maker and still likes making wooden items generously made two for the Synod World Hunger auction. It is made of pine, walnut and cherry wood and measures 9” long and 6” wide 212.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
I came across a picture of this layered wooden cross on Pinterest. My husband, who is a retired cabinet maker and still likes making wooden items generously made two for the Synod World Hunger auction. It is made of pine, walnut and cherry wood and measures 9” long and 6” wide 212.
Donated by David Mettler
Starting bid
Bavarian China Serving Dish 5 x 12 inches
Hand Painted and numbered
Gold rimmed (some worn off)
Donated by Jane Grundmeier, Grace Lutheran Church Sandstone
Starting bid
Roll your belongings in style with this handy tote bag that slides over the handle of your rolling suitcase. It has a zippered top with one outside pocket and straps for carrying separately from a suitcase.
Donated by MaryJo Mettler, Our Redeemer Lutheran Pine City
Starting bid
Last year, Bethlehem Lutheran’s quilt didn’t make it to the Synod Assembly. They mailed it to us following the auction, so we could get it to the right person. We were pleasantly surprised to find this bright yellow pillowcase cover included. It’s 17 1/2“ square and the petals are hand appliqued. It would add a splash of color to any home. It also could be used as a table topper. At Bethlehem Lutheran we strive to improve. Bethlehem Lutheran Church Quilters started as THE Ladies Aid Society in 1899. We meet every Thursday in the upstairs "Social Room" The size of personnel varies, depending on the weather or illness; some of us are getting older. Hope you make a ton of money for World Hunger !
Donated By Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Grand Marais
Starting bid
Hand made wooden cutting board would be perfect as a charcuterie board or to enhance your kitchen. This 10" by 11 1/2" board is made of walnut, cherry, and maple and is finished with food grade mineral oil.
Knife and cheese not included.
Donated by Bob Murray, Messiah Lutheran Church, Mountain Iron
Starting bid
Imagine this beautiful table next to your favorite chair to hold your coffee or laptop. It can slide under the arm of your chair, so it's super handy. It's made of Oak, Ash, Bloodwood, and Birch. The table top is 15" x 12" and it is 27" tall.
Donated by Bob Murray, Messiah Lutheran Church
Starting bid
Mary Augustyn has been playing with Clay almost 50 years. She started in high school and it has been a passion of hers ever since.
This beautiful brown Mini Communion Kit is hand thrown. It would be perfect for bringing communion to people who are home bound.
Donated by Mary Augustyn
Starting bid
Mary Augustyn has been playing with Clay almost 50 years. She started in high school and it has been a passion of hers ever since.
This beautiful blue Mini Communion Kit is hand thrown. It would be perfect for bringing communion to people who are home bound.
Donated by Mary Augustyn
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