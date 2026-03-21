NEMN Marketplace Silent Auction

This whimsical Silent Walker was made and donated by Patricia Becker from Zion Lutheran Church of Milaca. This Silent Walker is 11” tall furs include: beard Icelandic sheep, coat and hat trimmed in rabbit, and cape is fox. Silent Walker came into being in 1994 and are found in 30 states and 13 countries

It is with joy that the Silent Walkers are created entirely by hand from re-purposed furs, leathers, wools, fabrics and wood collected as far away as Alaska or as close as a local thrift store. They have the appearance of an old-world turn-of-the-century St. Nicolas, A Santa of Old. This creation of joy is made to remind you that all things can be transformed into new life. Enjoy and in the silence of the midnight hour Santa may be roaming the halls and corridors of your home.





Donated by Patricia Becker