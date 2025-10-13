Northeastern State University Nursing Program Silent Auction

Hosted by
Taylor Swift Signed Acoustic Guitar (Value $850)
OU Football Helmet signed by Brent Venables
(Value $200)
OKC Thunder photo signed by Luguentz Dort
(Value $200)
Texas Ranger's Pitcher Hoby Milner Signed Hat
(Value $75)
Bebb's Flowers has been in business since 1910 and is the 2nd oldest flower shop in the state of Oklahoma. This gift bundle includes a water bottle, bath bomb, writing pen, and a $50 gift card.
2 Nights Dog Boarding Package at Camp Bow Wow located in Bixby, OK
(Value $150)
Sedan Driving Package with 1 drive tests included.
(value $500) 1 of 2
Located in Tulsa, OK
Sedan Driving Package with 1 drive test included.
(value $500) 2 of 2
Located in Tulsa, OK
4 tickets to OSU basketball: Home Game of Choice
(Value $200)
(2) one hour of play gift cards
Located in Jenks, Oklahoma
(Value $40)
Cowboys Jersey signed by Bob Lilly
(Value $135)
6 General Admission Tickets
(value $150)
This framed display includes a Taylor Swift Hand-Signed CD Album Insert, as well as the Tortured Poets Department CD.
(Value $1000)
The signature has been authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication), and it includes their tamper-proof sticker and/or a paper certificate of authenticity.
Star Wars Ultimate Mystery Box (Hand Signed Prop)
(Value $135)
4 General Admission tickets
(Value $72)
The winner of this experience will take part in a 15-minute Zoom call with cast member, David Ankrum who helped bring the Star Wars galaxy to life.
The winning bidder and their guests may ask questions, chat with the cast member, and they will share some unforgettable, behind-the-scenes stories about bringing Star Wars to life.
To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime experience, the winning bidder will receive a hand-signed, authenticated Star Wars collectible, complete with a certificate of authenticity.
(Value $900)
Enjoy 7-10 nights of luxury water view accommodations for up to 3 villas (double occupancy). Hammock Cove Antigua is a luxury, adults‑only, all‑inclusive resort on Antigua’s northeast coast, adjacent to Devil’s Bridge National Park. The resort has ~42 private villas each with indoor‑outdoor living areas and their own plunge pool. It emphasizes gourmet dining led by a Michelin‑level chef, a serene spa & wellness program, and personalized service in a tranquil, elegant setting. Winning bidder will be subject to a required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages, and resort activities. The supplement is from $306-323 per person + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24. Void if offered for sale on EBAY, Facebook, Craigslist or Similar. Approximate Value: $5,700.00
Harry Potter: Personal Audio Message & Hand Signed Collectible from a Cast Member
(Value $225)
Billy Sims Signed Sooners Jersey
(Value $135)
Sooners Legends Super Mystery Box (Signed Jersey)
(Value $180)
Chiefs Legends Super Mystery Box (Signed Jersey)
(Value $180)
Dale Earnhardt, Sr. Hand Signed NASCAR Trading Card
(Value $180)
Enjoy 7-10 nights of premium accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) at the St. James's Club Antigua. St. James’s Club & Villas is a family‑friendly, all‑inclusive resort set on a secluded 100‑acre peninsula on Antigua’s southeast coast. It offers two white‑sand beaches, six swimming pools, multiple restaurants, bars, a spa, fitness centre, and both land and water activities for all ages. Winning bidder will be subjected to an all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. St. James’s Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Children 2-11 years nightly supplement is $75. Additional surcharge of $25 per adult, per night applies Dec. 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.. Void if offered for sale on EBAY, Facebook, Craigslist or Similar. Approximate retail value $3,600
Galley Bay Resort & Spa is an adults-only, all-inclusive boutique resort on Antigua’s west coast. Set among 50+ acres of tropical gardens and a lagoon, it features 98 rooms overlooking a three-quarter-mile white sand beach. The resort offers multiple dining options, including open-air beachside restaurants, a casual grill, a coffee shop, and a fine-dining venue. Guests can enjoy included activities like non-motorized water sports, yoga, tennis, cooking demos, and evening entertainment. The on-site Indulge Spa provides open-air treatment pods and a range of beauty and wellness services in a tranquil garden setting. Winning bidder will be subject to a required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages, and resort activities. The supplement is from $306-323 per person + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24. Void if offered for sale on EBAY, Facebook, Craigslist or Similar. Approximate retail value $5,700.
The Verandah Antigua is an all-inclusive beachfront resort located on the northeastern coast of Antigua. Set on 30 acres of tropical grounds, it offers spacious suites and villas, two white-sand beaches, multiple dining options, and a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Winning bidder will be subject to a required all-inclusive nightly supplement + tas/service per person that provides all dining, beverages, and resort activities. The nightly supplement is $160 per person + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24. Void if offered for sale on EBAY, Facebook, Craigslist or Similar. Approximate Value $4,200.00
Enjoy a 7-10 night stay at this resort! Situated 4,000 feet above sea level on over 16 acres of cultivated farmland, Los Establos offers spacious suites, magnificent views and luxurious hotel amenities to suit even the most discerning traveler. Located in the heart of Boquete, our spectacular hillside resort is often referred to as the ‘Little Switzerland of Central America.’ Others simply call it ‘paradise.’ Included with this is your Choice of ONE adventure for each day you are here: Zip lining, river rafting, coffee plantation tour, hiking to waterfalls, rainforest tour, hanging bridges, spa treatment or Cangilones River tour. Subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides 3 meals daily, beverages by the glass (including alcoholic beverages) coffee & snacks and choice of daily adventure for up to three rooms. Reservations subject to availability. Air transportation not included.
Los Establos Boutique Resort All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $165 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional peak season surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24.
VOID IF OFFERED FOR SALE ON EBAY, FACEBOOK, CRAIGSLIST OR SIMILAR. Retail Value: $4,350
The Club Barbados offers a one bedroom suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy). This resort is the ideal Adult-Only Caribbean vacation destination for those seeking a fantastic location, intimate setting, and service excellence. Located on the highly sought after west coast of Barbados. The Club Barbados offers colorful gardens, cozy walkways, 3-tier freshwater pool, tennis court, spa and fitness center. Winning bid is subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. The Club Barbados All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
VOID IF OFFERED FOR SALE ON EBAY, FACEBOOK, CRAIGSLIST OR SIMILAR Retail Value: $3,225
The simple, unadorned pleasures of the Caribbean await at Pineapple Beach Club Antigua. A spectacular quarter-mile white sand beach, three freshwater swimming pools, colorful accommodations nestled amidst lush tropical gardens, four dining options, tennis courts, spa, fitness center, excursions and more. This resort is perfect for those seeking a romantic hideaway or looking to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Enjoy 7-10 nights of oceanview accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy). Winning bid is subject to a required All-Inclusive nightly supplement + tax/service per person that provides all dining, beverages and resort activities. Pineapple Beach Club All-Inclusive nightly supplement is $150 per person, + 17% tax/service (double occupancy). Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec 21-Jan 3 & Feb 1-24.
VOID IF OFFERED FOR SALE ON EBAY, FACEBOOK, CRAIGSLIST OR SIMILAR. Retail Value $3,150
Soak it all in with admission for two to Preservation Hall, the French Quarter’s globally recognized home of Traditional New Orleans Jazz and headquarters of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. This world renowned American institution was established in 1961 with the intention of preserving this American art form and providing some of its earliest practitioners the opportunity to earn a living performing the music they had created and kept alive for so many years.
Arnaud’s Restaurant
Enjoy a multi-course dinner for two of classic Creole Cuisine in a lively setting over looking Bourbon Street. Since it’s inception in 1918, Arnaud’s has remained true to its traditions and courtesies in its beautifully restored turn of the century dining rooms. Offering Live Dixieland jazz in the Jazz Bistro or romantic dinners in the Main Dining Room, experience the quintessential New Orleans dining at Arnaud’s.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard guest room, double occupancy) at the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt or similar accommodations in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Broken Bow, nestled in southeast Oklahoma’s Ouachita Mountains, is a gem for outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking a cozy, nature-filled escape. Broken Bow is also famous for Broken Bow Lake, Beavers Bend State Park and nearby charming Hochatown. From serene lake tours to kayaking to thrilling ziplines, there truly is something for everyone.
Broken Bow Lake Tiki Boat Tour
All aboard the Tiki themed pontoon boat that is fun for all ages! This cruise is a relaxing way to soak in the 14,000-acre lake’s tree-lined shores and scenic views while enjoying fresh air, sunshine, music, cocktails and games.
Your Choice of Kayak or Zipline for 4
Looking for a water-based adventure that echoes your love for sunny, nature-filled activities? Kayak on Mountain Fork River on a 3-mile paddle with gentle rapids and a small waterfall concluding with hot dogs and lemonade -OR- Gain a bird’s eye view of breathtaking scenery on a 2- hour zipline tour with 6 exciting ziplines spanning over Broken Bow Lake and the surrounding forest.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay for 4 in a private 2-bedroom cabin in the heart of Broken Bow. Relax with s’mores by the fire pit, stargaze under Oklahoma’s dark skies or strike up a board game night while embracing the peaceful setting and making memories!
Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Hot Springs National Park owe their existence to an array of springs that still supply naturally heated water for thermal baths. The city of Hot Springs is rich in history as it served as a popular destination for the rich and famous during the first 3 decades of the 1900s, including Babe Ruth, Andrew Carnegie, and Al Capone. Hot Springs National Park is the smallest and oldest of the parks in the National Park System and offers incredible mountain views, geology, and forest hikes.
Canopy Zip Line Tour
Soar through the trees deep in the forest alongside a tributary creek that feeds Lake Catherine! This tour includes 10 zip lines and is an approximate 1-1.5 hour thrilling adventure.
Buckstaff Bathhouse
Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs has been in continuous operation since 1912 and still today offers you the opportunity to experience a traditional type therapy that has helped make Hot Springs world-renowned. Indulge in a Whirlpool Mineral Bath and enjoy the thermal water just as visitors did 100+ years ago!
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard guest room, double occupancy) at The Waters Hotel or similar accommodations in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Private BBQ Tour
The ultimate VIP experience for foodies. Cut to the front of the line at Austin’s most famous BBQ joints. Meet the pit masters. See the smokers. Soak up the smoky atmosphere. Enjoy slow-smoked meats and all the fixin’s, and wash it down with cold drinks from popular craft breweries and wineries in the Austin-area. You eat and drink, we drive. Your personal tour guide will get you safely from stop to stop and give you insight into the world of Central Texas barbecue.
A few hours of hot barbecue and cold beverages with a friendly driver…what could be better?
Accommodations
Enjoy a 2-night stay in (2) rooms (standard guest rooms, double occupancy) at accommodations such as the Hyatt, Hilton or comparable in Austin, Texas.
Voted best island in the continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers for the third year in a row, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina offers something for everyone. Take a stroll through the remains of a Civil War era fort, relax on the island’s 12 miles of beautiful sandy shores, or play a round on one of the 24 championship golf courses.
Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course
Named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year, Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course is widely renowned for its open, inviting layout and spectacular view of the Atlantic Ocean. Home to one of the only oceanfront holes on Hilton Head island, this much-loved course offers wide fairways, expansive greens, challenging bunkers and subtle elevation changes. A true pinnacle of design, this golf course appeals to novices as well as experienced players.
Heron Point at Sea Pines
Designed by the late, legendary course architect Pete Dye, Heron Point is the centerpiece of any Hilton Head Island golf vacation. Dye himself supervised Heron Point’s modifications with the objective of making the course more player-friendly, and the result is an award-winning stroke of genius.
Golfers are challenged by risk-reward long and short holes, fairways that move toward and away from hazards and Dye’s ubiquitous mounding and swales framing target areas. Heron Point is one of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play” and has won South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year.
Accommodations
Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard room, double occupancy) at the Marriott, Hilton, condo, or similar accommodations in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
