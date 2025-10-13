Northeastern State University Nursing Program Silent Auction

Voted best island in the continental U.S. by Travel + Leisure readers for the third year in a row, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina offers something for everyone. Take a stroll through the remains of a Civil War era fort, relax on the island’s 12 miles of beautiful sandy shores, or play a round on one of the 24 championship golf courses.

Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course

Named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year, Robert Trent Jones Oceanfront Course is widely renowned for its open, inviting layout and spectacular view of the Atlantic Ocean. Home to one of the only oceanfront holes on Hilton Head island, this much-loved course offers wide fairways, expansive greens, challenging bunkers and subtle elevation changes. A true pinnacle of design, this golf course appeals to novices as well as experienced players.

Heron Point at Sea Pines

Designed by the late, legendary course architect Pete Dye, Heron Point is the centerpiece of any Hilton Head Island golf vacation. Dye himself supervised Heron Point’s modifications with the objective of making the course more player-friendly, and the result is an award-winning stroke of genius.

Golfers are challenged by risk-reward long and short holes, fairways that move toward and away from hazards and Dye’s ubiquitous mounding and swales framing target areas. Heron Point is one of Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play” and has won South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year.

Accommodations

Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (standard room, double occupancy) at the Marriott, Hilton, condo, or similar accommodations in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.