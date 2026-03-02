Sakura Matsuri Inc

Offered by

Sakura Matsuri Inc

About this shop

Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Participation Fees

A&C Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12, 18 2026) item
A&C Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12, 18 2026)
$720

Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12 & 18, 2026)

This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately

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A&C Application Fee for First Weekend (April 11&12, 2026) item
A&C Application Fee for First Weekend (April 11&12, 2026)
$480

Application Fee for single weekend (April 11-12 2026)

This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately

0
A&C Application Fee for Second Weekend (April 18, 2026) item
A&C Application Fee for Second Weekend (April 18, 2026)
$240

Application Fee for single weekend (April 18, 2026)

This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately

0
Chair Rental
$5

Single Folding Table

$5 per day

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6' or 8' Table Rental
$15

6' or 8' Wooden Folding Table

$15 per day

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10x10 Canopy Rental
$125

Rental of a 10x10 Booth with Walls

$125 per day

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Add a donation for Sakura Matsuri Inc

$

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