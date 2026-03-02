Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Participation Fees

About this shop
Application Fee for Both Weekends (April 11-12 & 18, 2026)
This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately
Application Fee for single weekend (April 11-12 2026)
This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately
Application Fee for single weekend (April 18, 2026)
This includes just the 10x10 space and does NOT include any equipment. If you need a tent, tables, or chairs, please add them to the cart separately
Single Folding Table
$5 per day
6' or 8' Wooden Folding Table
$15 per day
Rental of a 10x10 Booth with Walls
$125 per day
$
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