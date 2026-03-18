Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR April 2026 Meeting

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About this event
"A Methodological Approach to Integrating the Sabian Symbols (Ancient Mind Matrix) into your Astrological Practice”
In this talk we will explore:
- What are the Sabian Symbols & their origin and development?
- Marc Edmund Jones & Dane Rudhyar's Concepts of the Symbols.
- A holistic approach to integrating them into your chart interpretations with clients.
- We will also go over several chart examples with their usage.
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