Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR April 2026 Meeting

"A Methodological Approach to Integrating the Sabian Symbols (Ancient Mind Matrix) into your Astrological Practice”





In this talk we will explore:

- What are the Sabian Symbols & their origin and development?

- Marc Edmund Jones & Dane Rudhyar's Concepts of the Symbols.

- A holistic approach to integrating them into your chart interpretations with clients.

- We will also go over several chart examples with their usage.