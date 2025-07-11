Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR August 2025 Meeting

MEGA-MANIFESTATION THEORY: HOW TO MAXIMIZE EVERY TRANSIT

Have you ever felt unnoticed, under-expressed, too shy, or scared of life or the transits? Come to this event and turn your life around!! Did you know astrology is built on an ancient Mega-Manifestation theory called Teleology? Building on the concepts of Teleology AND modern manifestation studies like “The Secret”, this event will take astrologers to the next level. Learn how to never fear a transit, but instead harness the energies to create a full and hyper-expressed life. Each natal aspect will be expressed in its own special way, giving us a lot to talk about. For more information on Teleology, check out this article on astro.com: https://www.astro.com/astrology/tma_article151001_e.htm.