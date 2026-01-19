Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR February 2026 Meeting

Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW

Carmen is a practicing licensed clinical social worker, astrologer, author, and teacher with a national and international clientele. She has been working as an astrological counselor and with victims of trauma for over 30 years. She

completed her Master of Social Work degree at Washington University in St. Louis,

Missouri in 1999.





Carmen has been researching the eighth and twelfth astrological houses for the past

25 years. An eighth and twelfth house person herself, she has personally experienced

the energies and lessons of these two very spiritually transforming houses. She has

presented astrology workshops for Kepler College of Astrology and the Association of

Research & Enlightenment (A.R.E.) throughout the years and teaches a variety of

spiritual development classes.





She is a published author of 11 books on astrology and healing. Her newest books

are Your Astrological Energy, Astrology’s Magical Nodes of the Moon, Phoenixes &

Angels: Mastering the Eighth & Twelfth Astrological Houses, Moon Signs, Houses and

Healing, Sun Signs, Houses, and Healing: Build Resilience & Transform Your Life

Through Astrology and The Mysteries of the Twelfth Astrological House: Fallen Angels.





You can contact her at http://www.carmenturnerschott.com and follow her on Instagram at carmen_turner_schott_author and FB at

https://www.facebook.com/www.deepsouldiversastrology/