Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR January 2026 Meeting

Dawn Silver - Astrological Outlook for 2026

Hi Can we gallop unbridled into the Year of the Fire Horse with greater confidence and freedom? 2026 brings the perfection of a Historic Alignment. The Ambassadors of our Galaxy, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, along with benefic Jupiter, shapeshift into fire and air. What will this mean for us and the rest of the World? Are we preparing for take-off? Where's George Jetson, Jane, his wife, daughter Judy, and son Elroy? Will Rosie the Robot be doing my dishes and walking Cosmos, the dog? Not fiction for long!

2026 may be a year to have your mind blown, through technology, healing (natural & medical), linguistics, music, and more. It is time to let go of old and outdated mindsets. The operating systems of our reality are being rewritten. Are you ready for communications that bypass text and tongue?

Sure, there is work to be done and messes to clean up. 2026 is a 1-year - a new beginning. You will do a service to yourself by letting go of the past accumulations.

I will also cover the relevant politics of our times, displaying charts of our nation, other prominent nations, and leaders.

All participants a 2026 Sky of Jewels Astrology calendar to help guide you through the planetary aspects of the year.

﻿﻿Mind is the medium, thought is the frontier, geniuses are emerging, and consciousness is now fusing into the forms we've dreamed.

So, let's gallop into 2026 - The Year of the Fire Horse, with enthusiasm, drive, purpose, and freedom. ﻿ Together we can create Heaven on Earth