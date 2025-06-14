Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR July 2025 Meeting

TRANSGENERATIONAL ASTROLOGY Transgenerational astrology explores how birth chart patterns and legacies from past generations connect with our astrological charts, influencing life circumstances and relationships. It allows us to more deeply understand our ancestors, as well as our place as an individual within a family system that we are inextricably connected to. This information can illuminate and guide our personal path of growth and evolution. Positively shifting outdated generational patterns heal the ancestors and descendants, Example charts will be used to demonstrate the concepts.

