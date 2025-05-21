Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR June 2025 Meeting

THE PROGRESSIONS OF LOVE: Learn about the most common Secondary Progressions that begin relationships and reveal the development of them. Secondary Progressions can also play a role in synastry. This lecture offers a good look at our “readiness” for love and how it unfolds as well as a helpful intro to Secondary Progressions as a predictive technique. Example charts will be used to help ground the theory into practice.

THE PROGRESSIONS OF LOVE: Learn about the most common Secondary Progressions that begin relationships and reveal the development of them. Secondary Progressions can also play a role in synastry. This lecture offers a good look at our “readiness” for love and how it unfolds as well as a helpful intro to Secondary Progressions as a predictive technique. Example charts will be used to help ground the theory into practice.

seeMoreDetailsMobile