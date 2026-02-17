Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR March 2026 Meeting

Understanding Astrological Interceptions





Investigating the intercepted signs/interceptions in a person's chart brings understanding of energies and needs that have not been met because they were likely not even recognized within the person's environment. What is intercepted can be felt as a part of oneself that has not been allowed to express and can manifest as blocked energies and frustrations.

The other side of an interception is the areas of life (shown in the intercepted houses) which a person has mastered so well that they are spilling over into other areas. These are two houses which share the same sign on their cusps. They show connected areas of one’s life experience as well as a person’s highly developed traits.





Accurately interpreting interceptions of signs and planets in an individual’s horoscope can provide great insights and be very helpful for the native.