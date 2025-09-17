Northern Illinois Chapter NCGR October 2025 Meeting

Financial Outlook for 2026

Financial astrology markers for 2026 have some resolution of 2025 issues to address in the first-quarter that include the final Saturn/Uranus waning sextile and difficulties at the Federal Reserve. Then, the markets can begin to look ahead toward looming inflation as Neptune moves through Aries.

We’ll take a look at the 2026 outlook for the stock market and other significant markets, including bitcoin and gold, as well as markets sensitive to inflation. We’ll also take a peek at the economy, interest rates and the housing market.