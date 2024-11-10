Northern Illinois Conservation Club Membership

Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) Membership (Individual)
$50

**This membership is for a single (1) INDIVIDUAL person** Benefits: • those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds • Pay to participate in events • No volunteer hours required • Access to grounds
Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) Membership (Couple)
$70

**This is for a COUPLE (2), such as a household** Benefits: • those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds • Pay to participate in events • No volunteer hours required • Access to grounds
River Otter (Tier 2) Membership
$99

All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) benefits, PLUS: • Household membership: legal partner, children under 18 • Free entry to paid events hosted by NICC* *this excludes the annual Fishing Derby and Trap Shoots • 5 hours of volunteer time required per household (time submitted via my NICC.org)
Black Bear (Tier 3) Membership
$240

All of Great Horned Owl (Tier 1) and River Otter (Tier 2) benefits, PLUS: • Access to clubhouse* *Open to all Tier 3 members at any time (within curfew), members will share the space with other members unless a Private Event** is approved **Private Events remain as is; grounds closed to all, forms, fees, and board approval required • Keypad lock code provided to named membership holder to grant access to NICC Clubhouse
