Northern Illinois Conservation Club Membership

**This is for a COUPLE (2), such as a household** Benefits: • those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds • Pay to participate in events • No volunteer hours required • Access to grounds

**This is for a COUPLE (2), such as a household** Benefits: • those under the age of 18 are included in the legal guardian’s membership within the household without requiring a membership. Adult supervision of minors is required at all times while on NICC Grounds • Pay to participate in events • No volunteer hours required • Access to grounds

seeMoreDetailsMobile